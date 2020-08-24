$10,000 grants will be offered
The Apple Valley City Council, working with the Apple Valley Economic Development Authority, has approved $400,000 to provide grants to businesses affected COVID-19.
The council approved the funding as part of its consent agenda items during the Aug. 13 City Council meeting.
The money is coming from nearly $4 million the city received in late July from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist said Apple Valley’s program will offer $10,000 grants to businesses demonstrating COVID-19 pandemic related expenses incurred since March 2020.
“The objective of the program is to help business stay in business,” he said on Aug. 14. “The program is being finalized by Aug. 21, will include an online application, and have a scoring system that evaluates the business information submitted to finalize eligibility.”
According to Nordquist, Apple Valley’s program wants to recognize business expenses that are different than how other programs have awarded funding. Grant programs proposed by state, county and other cities list eligible programs such as operating payroll, rent or lease payments, mortgage payments, utilities, suppliers and tax payments.
Some examples of eligible expenses in Apple Valley’s program include building improvements; equipment and furnishings; personal protective equipment; sanitizing supplies; signage; employee training; transition to online sales; printing or advertising; supplies needed to restart operations or “other extraordinary costs directly related to COVID-19,” Nordquist said.
The program requires that applicant businesses be located in Apple Valley and have a physical location in a commercial, industrial or institutional zoning district. A business must also have 50 or fewer full-time employees.
Ineligible businesses include those not located in Apple Valley; businesses that have revenues exceeding $1.5 million in 2019; nonprofit organizations which are not 501(c)(3) or veterans organizations; home-based businesses not in the three listed zoning districts; financial institutions; publicly traded companies; businesses not making physical or other improvements to their Apple Valley location; and businesses that “derive income from passive investments, real estate transactions, except that Realtors and other realty related businesses are not categorically excluded.”
The online application will include a process where the applicant self-selects a category and certifies the information. A database automatically scores applications based on criteria and multiple staff independently review the applications to ensure accuracy and all the intended goals are met, Nordquist said.
Nordquist said the city’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org will offer further instructions to the application on Aug. 21.
Other decisions
The city still has to make other decisions on how to spend the rest of its coronavirus relief dollars.
City Administrator Tom Lawell said the state has mandated the all of the CARES Act dollars must be spent by Nov. 15. The money can be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures due to the public health emergency, were not accounted for in the most recently adopted budget and were incurred from March 1.
The city must submit monthly reports to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office beginning in September. The expenditure categories include public health expenses, payroll expenses, compliance with public health measures and economic support.
Lawell previously told the council in July the city was looking at additional telework eligibilities and additional equipment for protective barriers. On Aug. 13, the council approved spending no more than $132,465 for the purchase of computer hardware and software to improve telework capabilities necessary in response to COVID-19.
The city is also trying to get clarity from the U.S. Department of Treasury on whether police salaries could be eligible for the CARES Act dollars because police costs have already been identified in the budget, Lawell said.
Lawell said M Health Fairview Ridges has approached Apple Valley and other neighboring cities served by the hospital with requests for funding. The hospital says it has lost $23.7 million in revenue and has direct COVID-19 expenses of $871,694. Apple Valley represents 12.57 percent of hospital admissions and the hospital has submitted a funding request of $109,572 for the city, Lawell added.
Lawell said he told the hospital the city would have to further discuss the request before an answer is given.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.