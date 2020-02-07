Jodi Kurtz can remember a time when she wished she had a female mentor to help guide her through the business world.
Kurtz, the store manager at Warners’ Stellian in Apple Valley, has been with the company for 25 years. She often had guilt because she worked every weekend while her husband often took their children to activities they were involved with. She said she had to work hard to gain respect in an industry that was male dominated.
Now Kurtz is hoping to provide an opportunity for other women that she didn’t have through a new group that’s been started at the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The CORE Chamber Women group held its inaugural meeting Jan. 22 at Kurtz’s Apple Valley home. CORE is an acronym for “Collaborate Optimize Respect Empower.”
Kurtz is chairing the group for its first year and her vision includes making sure it becomes a place where its members can be real and honest along with learning from each other, she said.
“They don’t have to come to this group to feel like they have to get somewhere, to pretend to be something they’re not or always be on guard for something they say,” she said. “We’re going to be a group of people who have another layer of getting to know each other deeper.”
Chamber President Ed Kearney said the chamber has had the idea for the women’s group for a few years, along with other ideas to start a group for veterans and young professionals ages 21 to 40. The veteran group didn’t end up going anywhere while the young professionals group took off.
“This is an unfulfilled thing we never quite did,” he said of the women’s group.
Kearney and the chamber board discussed the idea again at the board retreat in 2019 and everyone supported it. He approached Kurtz to ask if she would be interested in leading the group for a year and she accepted.
Kurtz said she is honored to be given this opportunity. She’s served in the chamber for several years in roles that include being a past chamber board member and chair.
“I think we’re being a catalyst doing this new committee. I think there’s going to be other chambers that are going to follow,” she said.
Kearney and Kurtz anticipated a high turnout at the first meeting, but the response was enough that they had to cut off the number at around 35 because of space limitations.
The group includes younger and more experienced women who come from industries such as banking, massage therapy and financial planning, Kurtz said.
“Everybody was talking to everybody. I saw zero cliques,” Kearney added.
Misty Scholler, vice president of private banking at Bell Bank, was one of the attendees. She learned of the group through a chamber newsletter. She has a lot of respect for Kurtz and was intrigued by the idea, she said.
“I wanted to be part of a women’s group to help empower other women, especially in the Apple Valley Chamber,” she said.
Scholler said she’s looking forward to growing with the group and hopes they can do a service project annually.
“I think the quarterly involvement is going to be fantastic. I think it’s the right fit for this type of group, especially starting out,” she said. “If you were to do a monthly commitment you might not get the support you need.”
Justine Politz, owner of Valley Skin & Medspa, also attended the first meeting. She said she believed joining the group would be a good way to meet other business owners to hear their experiences and gain some mentors. She added this type of group can also help grow a businesses because members often give referrals.
“Word of mouth is the best advertisement. The more people you see and they understand who you are and what you do, it just blossoms,” she said. “It’s a very motivated group of women. I was proud to be part of them for one evening. I felt strongly when I came out of the meeting that I made the right decision to be part of it.”
The attendees discussed the direction they wanted to take the new group in and also heard from Carla Warner from Warners’ Stellian about her experiences, Kurtz said.
Kurtz said she emphasized she wanted the group to be a place where everyone is equal and has a voice. The attendees expressed interest in doing some charity work while being able to have some fun. Kurtz added she would like to start a year-end tradition of putting on a dinner to thank police and firefighters.
The new group plans to meet quarterly and have its next gathering at the St. Paul Brewery, Kurtz said.
“I think it’s going to be something that people enjoy,” she said.
The chamber is giving the group the flexibility to take whatever direction it wants to. The only things that won’t change are that it will be open to any woman who owns a business or works for a business that’s a chamber member and it’s free to join, Kearney said.
“Each year is going to be different because we’re allowing whoever is the chair to bring in their vision for that year,” he said.
Kearney said the timing of the new group starting couldn’t be better “because Apple Valley is just exploding with new residents, new businesses.”
“What a perfect time to start something new,” he said.
For more information about the CORE Chamber Women group, contact Apple Valley Chamber Business Manager Fabiana Pardo at fabiana@applevalleychamber.com or 952-432-8422.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
