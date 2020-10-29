The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum for Apple Valley voters on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley.

Community members can watch recordings of the event on local public access TV channel (Apple Valley, Farmington and Rosemount). Videos for each race featured in the forum, Apple Valley City Council, Dakota County District 7 commissioner, Senate District 57, House District 57A and House District 57B, are also available for viewing on the chamber’s website at applevalleychamber.com.

