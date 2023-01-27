Residents can learn more at informational sessions
Apple Valley residents have chances next month to learn about projects that could be included in a potential parks bond referendum.
The city has scheduled eight informational sessions, both in-person and virtual, in February.
Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said during this round of engagement, staff will be available to answer questions about what the projects would entail and how much they cost. The city wants the public to be informed in preparation for a statistically accurate community phone survey that’s planned to occur in March. He added that the city is not looking to make changes to the project concepts, just provide information.
The informational sessions are set for:
- 9 a.m Feb. 13, virtual, https://meet.goto.com/259137805
- 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Apple Valley Municipal Regent Conference Room, 7100 147th St. W.
- 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, virtual, https://meet.goto.com/467114821
- 3 p.m. Feb. 21, virtual, https://meet.goto.com/259134669
- 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at the Municipal Center Regent Conference Room
- 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Municipal Center Regent Conference Room
- 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25, virtual, https://meet.goto.com/434751045
City officials have been discussing a potential parks bond referendum and spent a large portion of 2022 getting input from residents and various stakeholders on what they would like to see for the future of the city’s parks and recreation facilities. The city has been working with Confluence for park master planning and 292 Design Group for recreation facility planning.
Potential projects
Project plans have been created for Redwood, Kelley, Farquar, Hayes and Alimagnet parks; Apple Valley Sports Arena; Apple Valley Senior Center; Apple Valley Aquatic Center; Apple Valley Community Center and Hayes Arena with various changes and improvements. No decisions have been made by city officials about which projects, if any, would be supported with a bond referendum if it moves forward.
In addition to releasing details about the possible projects, the city also recently provided the total estimated cost for each site’s project along with the annual tax impact for on a median value home of $352,800.
The city has identified preservation needs of existing park system assets including playground equipment, tennis or basketball courts and trails across the entire park system that need to be replaced. The total cost of these preservation projects is about $16.17 million with an annual tax cost of $60.61.
A new master park plan for Alimagnet Park includes a nature play area, interactive natural water play area, new restroom and picnic shelter, paved ADA-access trails, a “treetop canopy walk” and realigning the disc golf course to include 18 holes, according to the city. These changes would cost $6.8 million with an annual tax impact of $25.48.
Updated master plans for Farquar Park call for a new playground, tennis/pickleball courts, a new restroom building and shelter, another fishing dock and looped trails. This project would cost $5 million with an annual tax cost of $18.73, according to the city.
Kelley Park’s project includes enlarging the performance area, a larger restroom facility, new playground, new interactive splash pad, a basket ball court, public art and more on-site parking. This would cost $8.6 million with an annual tax impact of $32.22.
Redwood Park’s master plan includes removing the existing building and pool, adding an inclusive playground, an interactive splash pad, a new building and shelter with restrooms, tennis and pickleball courts, a hammock area, onsite parking, a pedestrian tunnel under County Road 42 and a looped trail system. This would cost $9.6 million with an annual tax impact of $35.97.
The planned improvements for the Community Center and Senior Center include joining the two facilities to create one building. There would also be an expanded coffee lounge for seniors, more program space, a wood working shop, fitness space, an indoor playground for families and updates to the Community Center meeting rooms and lobby areas. This would cost $10.6 million with an annual tax cost of $39.72, according to the city.
Hayes Park is proposed to get improvements at its youth baseball and softball complex. This would include a new four-field youth baseball and softball complex with artificial turf, covered dugouts and lights for each field. This would cost $5.2 million with an annual tax cost of $19.48.
The Apple Valley Aquatic Center’s proposed investments include updating mechanical systems, refurbishing slides, pool shells and concrete and more shade areas. A lap pool with a climbing wall and “ninja cross” could also be added. The lap pool would be six lanes wide and 25 yards long, and could be used for lap swimming, swim lessons and open swimming. The projects without the lap pool would cost $8.1 million with an annual tax cost of $30.35. The cost of just the lap pool would be $5.9 million with an annual tax cost of $22.11, according to the city.
The planned improvements for the Apple Valley Sports Arena include more high school locker room space, an updated lobby space and reconfiguring the existing youth locker rooms and restrooms. This would cost $11.1 million with an annual tax impact of $41.59.
Hayes Arena’s proposed plans call for remaining an ice arena, replacing the refrigeration system, a new rink floor and new dasher boards. The existing meeting room and concession space would be converted to high school locker rooms. This would cost $4.6 million with an annual tax cost of $17.24.
There are also plans for additional indoor courts at Hayes Park. This would involve building an addition onto Hayes Area to house four courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and badmitton. The east and west ends of the addition would be “mostly glass with some ability to open large doors during the warmer months of the year,” according to the city. This would cost $18.8 million with an annual tax cost of $70.44.
The city has plans related to natural resources and sustainability efforts. The city says there are wooded and natural areas across the community which need attention and removal of invasive species such as emerald ash borer, buckthorn and garlic mustard. The city would remove dead or diseased trees and invasive species, create natural prairies and plant new trees. These efforts would cost $2 million with an annual tax impact of $7.49, the city said.
Next steps
A timeline presented to the City Council during its Jan. 12 workshop indicates the City Council will be asked to approve the first community survey in February with the survey set to take place during the first weeks of March.
The council would review the survey results in April and be asked to approve a second community survey in late May after the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 referendum is voted on during a special May 9 election. The second community survey would be conducted during the first weeks of June and results would be reviewed by the council in July.
The council could be asked to vote on a ballot question or questions and an amount in late July. If the council decides to move forward with seeking parks bond referendum in the Nov. 7 general election, the city would provide more information about the referendum between August and the election.
Ericson said residents can contact him with any questions or feedback about the potential park projects at eric.carlson@applevalleymn.gov or 952-953-2310.
More information about the possible parks projects can be found at the city’s website at www.applevalleymn.gov.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.