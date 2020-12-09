Noah Kausel collects donations of food, paper products, cleaning supplies
Noah Kausel said, “We did something cool,” when he was recently asked about what happened during his 12th birthday.
The “cool” thing Noah was referring to was a birthday parade Saturday, Dec. 5, that drew an estimated 100 cars and included attendance from family and employees of local politicians, Apple Valley’s mayor, businesses, friends and staff from Noah’s school, police and more. During the roughly 45-minute event on Everest Avenue in Apple Valley, Noah collected 10, 90-gallon trash bins full of donated food, paper products and cleaning supplies to help the community.
“This is truly about Noah and how he inspires people,” his mother, Kelly Kausel said.
Noah, a student at Edgerton Elementary in Maplewood, has autism, receptive/expressive language delay, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Kelly said. He is a social, extroverted person who enjoys attending parades and going to other activities.
“When you meet Noah you don’t forget Noah; like just everybody loves him,” she said.
2020 has been a difficult year for Noah with many in-person activities and events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However he’s still had a chance to be in the community by helping his mother at a weekly event she participates in.
Kelly works part-time for Roseville Area Schools Nutrition Services. On Fridays she helps hand out food for the Roseville Family Table Program. Roseville Family Table offers curbside pickup of free, ready-to-eat family meals through a partnership with Second Harvest Heartland and Minnesota Central Kitchen, according to the school district’s website. Noah has been a regular volunteer there.
“He enjoys waving to people and you know, saying hi to people bringing milk to people,” Kelly said, adding Noah has enjoyed it because he hasn’t been able to do his normal activities.
Parade
When Kelly talked to Noah in November about what he wanted to do for his birthday, he expressed a desire to have a birthday parade and hand out food. Kelly told him they could try collecting food to donate it. Noah also said he wanted Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, a garbage truck, police officers, firefighters and a tow truck to be at the parade.
Kelly said she reached out to different places and people asking if they could be part of her son’s birthday or help with it. She got responses from businesses like Nitti Sanitation in Inver Grove Heights and Dick’s Towing in Apple Valley. Nitti Sanitation provided a truck to be in the parade and the garbage bins to hold the donated food and other products. She worked with community members connected with a Rosemount Birthday Parades Facebook group.
She also connected with staff from Apple Valley-based Open Door Pantry and the nonprofit Dakota Child and Family Clinic in Burnsville which would receive the donations. Open Door was given the food while the clinic received paper products and cleaning supplies, Kelly said.
The parade began about 12:45 p.m. with the procession making two loops past the Kausel family’s house. The first time the parade participants waved and greeted Noah. Attendees dropped off gifts or donations during the second loop. Kelly was told by others that parade procession stretched for about four blocks and she heard people came from all over to be part of it.
“People told me that every neighbor ... came out. They had their coffee cup and everybody was just like watching all the action,” she said. “It brought the community together in numerous ways.”
Hamann-Roland stopped by the parade with a sign. Family members of Sen. Greg Clausen greeted the Kausels from a car and a staff member of U.S. Rep. Angie Craig delivered an electronic birthday greeting from Craig because she was unable to attend. Noah received around 50 gifts including numerous puzzles and garbage trucks.
When asked what his favorite part of the parade was, Noah said opening presents and collecting the food. His father, Mike, video recorded the parade experience.
“Now we can just watch this parade over and over and over again, and it makes him happy,” Kelly said.
Kelly said she was floored by the response the parade got from the community and her family is grateful. The turnout with the attendance and the donations received are humbling, she added.
The family enjoys doing things for others and it’s more difficult to be on the receiving end this time, Kelly said.
“(Noah) wants to be part of his community and not just live in his community. Mike and I have always pushed inclusion and making sure he is expanding his interests to learn about many topics in life,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.