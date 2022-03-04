Celebration dinner planned; groups seeks applicants for board positions
Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is celebrating its 10th anniversary of serving community members with connections to the military.
President Paul Chellsen said the group’s commitment to the community hasn’t changed though its focus has evolved over the past decade.
“I think we started out with more of active duty, support to help them which is great, but I think we’ve kind of moved more into working with who’s ever in our community, military connected, that needs help,” he said.
Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s mission is to “assist military connected members of our community in any way we can.” Chellsen said after the group started it quickly found there was a need to help veterans and those connected with the military in the community.
That assistance comes in a variety of ways.
“I would say there’s nothing ... we can’t do,” Chellsen said.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon members have helped intervene to keep people from catastrophic incidents like helping someone pay their rent so they don’t become homeless or car repairs so they can get back and forth to their job.
Other help includes emergency gift cards for gas or food; helping people move; shoveling snow or plowing driveways through the winter; raking and mowing lawns, and referrals for different services.
The group also tries to honor active duty military members and veterans through regular military appreciation dinners.
In 2020, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon volunteers provided nearly 2,000 hours of service, the group reported to the Apple Valley City Council 2021.
In recent years, the group has put more emphasis on its web presence through a website and increasing its social media engagement.
“One thing I really would like to work on this year is starting getting more intentional with social media, you know, working Facebook, and working Twitter and those types of things,” Chellsen said. “So it doesn’t take long to become irrelevant if you’re not out there.”
Chellsen said residents often ask how they can help Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. The group is also building a database of services to better connect those in need with help.
Anniversary dinner
The group is hosting a 10-year anniversary gala and veterans appreciation dinner Thursday, March 31, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Drive, to celebrate the milestone. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with food being served at 5 p.m. Reservations are required to yellowribbonav@gmail.com or 952-923-5014.
Attendees will also be able to drop off used prescription and reading glasses for Lions Eyeglass Recycle Center and dispose of old prescription drugs. Medicines need to be kept in their original container and placed in a sealed, clear plastic bag. A marker should be used to cross out names on the medicine containers.
Chellsen said there are plans to have multiple speakers offer remarks during the dinner including Annette Kuyper, director of military outreach for the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs; Tom McKenna and Jon Engfer, veterans advocates for the nonprofit Every Third Saturday, and Rachel Johnson, Yellow Ribbon outreach coordinator.
Board changes
The group recently announced the board has openings for multiple positions. The organization is seeking people to fill positions for president and director of fundraising, both of which have current terms expiring in December 2022, and director of technology, communications and social media with a current term that expires in December 2023.
People who are interested in serving can get a description of the open positions by emailing yellowribbonav@gmail.com.
Chellsen who has served with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon for the past 10 years and will step down as president at the end of his term said it’s good to bring more diversity to the board. He stayed for the length of time he has because of the quality of the board and the stability that has come from the American Legion partnering with the group.
“By having that stability, we’re better able to serve,” he said.
Learn more about Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon at applevalleyyellowribbon.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
