‘Say What, Little Duck?’ geared to children
Apple Valley’s Jennifer Teschendorf released her first children’s book in 2021 and now the book has been re-released as a new dyslexic inclusive edition.
“Say What, Little Duck?” was first launched in May 2021. Less than a year later, the book has been published with a different font that makes reading it more accessible for people with dyslexia.
“My hope is that soon I can walk into a bookstore and find a whole section of books with dyslexic inclusive fonts. Right now, ‘Say What, Little Duck?’ is a needle in a haystack, but the more I talk about it, the more people will notice,” Teschendorf said in a news release.
Teschendorf grew up in Apple Valley and is a 2007 graduate of Eastview High School. She earned a communication studies and media arts degree from the University of Montana.
She moved to Minneapolis after college and did video editing and worked in the film industry. She moved back to Apple Valley in 2016 where she lives with her husband and daughter. She presently works as a senior engagement manager in the loyalty and incentives industry.
The first version of the book can be found at Barnes & Noble, many independent bookstores in the Twin Cities, and online at Amazon. The dyslexic inclusive version will have a logo on the front to distinguish it from the first version.
“I highly recommend calling or going into Winding Trail Books in St. Paul, one of my favorite local independent bookstores, and they will help you find the right copy,” Teschendorf said. “Also, if you are going up north to the Duluth area this spring, the bookstore at Fitger’s has also been wildly supportive of me and my journey. They will also be getting both copies to have on hand and their booksellers are very knowledgeable.”
Teschendorf responded via email to questions from the newspaper about the book and the new edition.
What circumstances led you to write this book?
It was my COVID project. During the early days of COVID, I (like many others) had a lot of anxiety and free time. I have always channeled my anxiety into creative outlets. I love working in Photoshop and other creative platforms. I was chatting with a good friend from college, and her and I just started playing around with the idea of writing and illustrating a children’s book. After we started, we realized it was actually kind of good so we thought it would be a fun project to pursue. Without the pandemic, I don’t know that this book would have been brought to life!
Describe the book:
The book is a fun story about a little duck who only says “Quack!” The momma duck tries to get her little one to use his words, and so she uses silly puns throughout the story to try and “quack” him up. The book is written in rhyme and takes 3 minutes to read. This was intentional, as I am a mom of a 3-year-old and she always asks for “one more book” at bedtime. This is the perfect bedtime story for kiddos. It is great for the earliest of book lovers to about 6 or 7 (early readers).
Where does the title come from?
The title comes from the story itself, really. But where the story comes from is sweet. There is a time in any parents life, new parents especially, when you are waiting for your little one to say their first word. I remember right before my daughter started talking, she was babbling and speaking toddler gibberish. It was adorable, of course, and her first word was “duck” – so the story itself speaks to that special period of time right before little ones start talking.
The cool thing about the story is many people have reached out to me about their kiddos who had/have speech delays. They said my book totally reminded them of their kiddo, or their niece, or nephew, etc who struggled with speech early on. Most say their kiddo followed the trajectory of little duck – where one day the floodgates opened and then they couldn’t get them to stop talking.
What is your favorite line in the book?
Momma tucked her baby in and whispered really low, “You’re my favorite little duck and I will always love you so.”
How did you become involved with making a dyslexic inclusive edition of the book and how has that work affected how you approach other projects?
I connected with a traditional publishing company a few months after my book launched in 2021. Their sole purpose was publishing dyslexic inclusive books. They explained that something as simple as a font change can make all the difference for someone with dyslexia. The company said they would like to publish a dyslexic inclusive version of my book. They would reformat it using a dyslexic inclusive font and set it up for distribution. This was truly one of the coolest moments of my book journey so far. Unfortunately, because of COVID that particular company ended up closing its doors late in 2021 but they still helped to bring my book to life before it closed!
Learning about dyslexia has been absolutely fascinating. My dad is dyslexic so this has been a really special journey for me on a personal level too. I’m not an expert by any means but what I’ve learned is that close to 20% of people have dyslexia. If something as simple as a font choice can help make reading easier for 20% of our population, we should start using these fonts more frequently! For authors, teachers, restaurant owners (menus) or anyone really who puts out work in print – I encourage them to explore fonts that are better for people with dyslexia and to start using them more often! My book is printed in Dyslexie, which is a font that was created by someone with dyslexia for someone with dyslexia. I also know there is a font called OpenDyslexic that I use as well. The best part about these dyslexic fonts, is that anyone can enjoy them whether they have dyslexia or not.
If so many of our friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers have dyslexia – let’s start more openly communicating simple tweaks in our day to day life, that could make their life a little easier.
Anything else you’d like to add?
My illustrator is Sarah Cazee-Widhalm out of Spokane, Washington. She was one of my good friends in college and is an amazing artist. She did all of our illustrations in watercolor paintings, hiding whimsical details throughout.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.