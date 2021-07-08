‘The Keepers’ is the second novel
Apple Valley resident Jeffrey Burton has written another novel in a three-book series about a cadaver dog and her handler.
“The Keepers,” the second book in “The Finders” series, came out June 29 from St. Martin’s Press/Minotaur.
Burton was born in Long Beach, California, and grew up in St. Paul. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota. He’s authored short stories that have been published in multiple magazines.
The first book of the series, “The Finders” was released in 2020.
Burton responded by email to questions from the newspaper about “The Keepers.”
What circumstances led you to write this book?
St. Martin’s Press loved the initial book, “The Finders” (a dog handler and his pack of human remains detection dogs take on a particularly nasty serial killer), and wanted me to develop it into a series. “The Keepers” picks up six months after “The Finders” left off. This time Mace Reid and his prize cadaver dog, a golden retriever named Vira, find something in Washington Park at 3 o’clock in the morning that sends them running for their very lives.
When did you begin work on “The Keepers”?
The bulk of the work on “The Keepers” was done during the fall of 2019 and winter of 2020.
Are any Twin Cities locations highlighted in your book?
A pivotal character in the novel is a real estate investor from Minneapolis who’s currently working on a major deal in Chicago. As part of his backstory, Lake Nokomis comes into play as well as the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. However, the bulk of the thriller takes place in and around Chicago.
How have some of the characters from “The Finders” evolved or changed in “The Keepers”?
Mace Reid and Chicago police officer Kippy Gimm no longer doubt Vira’s special ability as a human remains detection dog – she’s the Sherlock Holmes of cadaver dogs.
How many books do you have planned for this series? What can readers expect in the future as it continues?
Currently, I have a three-book deal with St. Martin’s Press and the third book in the series, “The Lost,” comes out in June of 2022. Although I’m frantically editing the novel, here’s the teaser:
As the result of a home invasion turned kidnapping, Mason “Mace” Reid, expert trainer of human remains detection dogs, and his especially gifted golden retriever, Vira, are summoned to the Glencoe mansion of billionaire financier Kenneth J. Druckman by none other than the FBI special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Office. And what Reid and Vira find in the dense woodlands behind the Druckman manor leads them on a no-holds-barred dash to find Druckman’s missing daughter before the 5-year-old girl disappears forever.
As they race against the clock, Reid gets a sinking feeling their quest might just be in vain. Nothing is as it appears to be ... and the red herrings are proving lethal.
Are you working on any other literary projects aside from this latest series?
I’m slowly raking together short stories of mine that have appeared in various magazines into a collection. My short story “Liza” appeared in “The Twisted Book of Shadows,” a book which went on to win the 2019 Shirley Jackson Award for Edited Anthology as well as a Bram Stoker Nomination for 2019 Best Anthology. Coincidentally, my story “Liza” is also about a dog (a little lost dog or a lost man ... take your pick).
Anything else you want to add?
For more information, check out Jeff’s website at www.JeffreyBBurton.com
Where can residents buy “The Keepers”?
Folks can buy “The Keepers” at their favorite bookstore or pick up a copy at their local library.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
