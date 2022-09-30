New children’s book describes story of local nonprofit

Debbie Beck says when she got the idea to help provide books to children with a “buggie,” she wanted it to be “the ice cream truck of books.”

avbv free book buggie 3 web.jpg
avbv free book buggie 3 web.jpg
avbv free book buggie 4 web.jpg

A child studies a book provided by The Free Book Buggie during a University of Minnesota bike safety event on Aug. 24.

Tags

Load comments