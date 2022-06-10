‘The Lost’ comes out June 28
Local author Jeffrey Burton has penned a third book in a series about a cadaver dog and her handler.
“The Lost,” part of “The Finders” series, comes out June 28 from St. Martin’s Press/Minotaur Books.
Burton was born in Long Beach, California, and he grew up in St. Paul. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota. He’s authored short stories that have been published in multiple magazines. Burton lives in Apple Valley with his wife, Cindy, a Pomeranian named Lucy, and a Beagle named Milo.
The first book of the series, “The Finders” was released in 2020 and the second book, “The Keepers” came out in 2021.
“Each book in the Mace Reid K-9 mystery series is dedicated to one of the dogs I’ve had the honor of sharing my life with,” Burton said.
Burton said in the latest book, dog handler Mace Reid, his golden retriever, Vira, and Detective Kippy Gimm are on the trail of a missing 5-year-old girl named Eleanor. The girl may or may not have been kidnapped.
“Eleanor’s father is billionaire financier Kenneth J. Druckman, and he himself is in deep, deep trouble. Time is running out and nothing is as it appears to be,” he said.
The story takes place predominately in and around Chicago but Mace, Kippy and Vira end up on a “wild” road trip through northwestern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin, Burton said.
Burton said he began working on the book in fall of 2020 and delivered it to St. Martin’s Press in the spring of 2021. He has “ping-ponged back and forth with various content and line editors as well as proofreaders through early this year.”
“Evidently, it takes a village to fix all my typos,” he said.
When asked how some characters from the first two books in the series have evolved or changed, Burton noted that Mace and Kippy have struck up a romance that “may or may not have legs.”
“As for Mace’s pack of human remains detection dogs he’s nicknamed ‘The Finders’ – Vira, Sue, Delta Dawn, Maggie May, and Billie Joe, –well, they’re just as charming, heroic, and rambunctious as ever,” he said.
Burton is keeping busy with other projects. He’s currently putting the finishing touches on a standalone mystery/thriller called “The Dead Years.”
Once released, readers can pick up a copy of “The Lost” at their favorite bookstore. Burton said his favorite bookstore is Once Upon a Crime in Minneapolis.
Learn more about Burton and his other works at www.JeffreyBBurton.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
