The Apple Valley Arts Foundation donated $12,000 to the Rosemount-Apple-Valley-Eagan School District for its arts programs last week. Arts Foundation President Karen Kirkman and Vice President Mary Hamann-Roland presented Superintendent Mary Kreger with the check. Kreger thanked the Arts Foundation for its donation during the Oct. 12 School Board meeting.
Breaking News
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- A plea to the community from area school superintendents
- New ownership aims to recapture glory at Bloomington’s DoubleTree
- Obituary: Adam Weeks 1982–2020
- Appeals court rules against Anoka-Hennepin in transgender discrimination suit
- Wright County attorney
- 2nd District candidate Adam Weeks turned from farming to politics
- Eagan man dies in Eden Prairie crash
- Light rail update presented to the Hopkins City Council
- Seven running for Apple Valley City Council
- Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump has shown he doesn’t value life (2)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Biden will chart perilous course (2)
- Pamela J. Witte (1)
- 7th District race may have statewide, national impact (1)
- Criticism of Trump based on falsehood (1)
- Trump’s words don’t match the truth (1)
- Biden, Harris offer hope for our country (1)
- Trump has kept his promises (1)
- I know what I’m voting for, do you? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.