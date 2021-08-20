The Apple Valley Fire Department is closer to working with an architect firm for proposed fire station improvements.
Fire Chief Chuck Russell told the Apple Valley City Council during an Aug. 12 work session the department plans to work with Apple Valley-based CNH Architects once an agreement for the first phase of the project is finalized.
“What CNH brings is a level high level of knowledge about fire station construction design. They’ve actually taught at conferences about the hot, warm and cold zones and how to build fire stations and things you do to keep the firefighters safe,” Russell said.
CNH quoted a price of $49,400 to create schematic designs. If the City Council decides to continue working with CNH through the construction process, the firm would charge a fixed fee of 4.85% of the total hard construction costs and the $49,400 would be rolled into the overall costs.
The cost estimate for improvements is not yet known because overall project details haven’t been finalized. During the schematic design process, CNH will talk with the department about what it wants and engineers will determine how those would fit in the station buildings. The preliminary plans would then be presented to the council for feedback. If approved, the construction would be the second phase, Russell said.
“(The schematic design) puts some concrete answers down so you can make some good decisions,” he said.
Russell said CNH has been involved with recent fire station projects in Burnsville, Bloomington, Eagan, Mendota Heights, Plymouth and Roseville.
The city would like to make changes at the fire stations for health and safety improvements.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 and consisted of four garage bay offices, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
The station is the busiest of the city’s three stations because of its central location. Some of the initial needs identified by the department include additional space to decontaminate equipment as well as a separate area to store turnout gear and better separation of the workout area so firefighters have less exposure to off-gassing turnout gear and other toxins associated with garage storage. It also needs a roof, garage door and sky light replacements, a backup generator and emergency lighting, according to the city.
Some of the projects could include adding decontamination areas and storage for fire stations 1 and 3.
The department would like to see the same health and safety improvements at Fire Station No. 2 as the other two stations; a better design to fit duty crew staffing, a centralized training area and storage.
The projects would be funded through general obligation capital improvement plan bonds the city plans to issue if the City Council gives final approval. The bonds would be issued at a maximum of about $24.8 million and the debt service would be added in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The city’s facilities capital improvement plan includes $550,000 in the first year; $2.5 million in the second year; $3.05 million in the third year and $500,000 in the fourth year for fire station reconfiguration, according to the city. The bond dollars would also be used for improvements at the Central Maintenance Facility.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
