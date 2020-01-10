New feature will replace sand play equipment
Visitors coming to the Apple Valley Aquatic Center this summer can expect to see some new features.
New “sprayground” equipment is being added to the northwest part of the Aquatic Center and will replace the original sand play equipment.
“Construction of this wonderful addition to the Apple Valley Aquatic Center has not begun as the weather turned too cold quickly for the remaining part of the construction season in 2019,” said Barry Bernstein, Apple Valley parks and recreation director. “The project will begin as soon as conditions allow in the spring, and it is anticipated to be completed prior to the opening of the pool season in 2020.”
The sand play equipment was worn out, and replacement pieces were no longer available. When city staff looked at replacement options they believed the Aquatics Center was missing out on an audience of people who are 42 inches in height or shorter. Forty-two inches is the threshold for visitors to use the center’s slides, Bernstein said.
“With the addition of the sprayground, a family is able to enjoy the Apple Valley Aquatics Center from toddler and up. The addition to the sprayground will also be accessible for persons with physical or cognitive challenges, which is very exciting,” he said.
Other amenities at the Aquatic Center include water slides, an outdoor pool, a lazy river, a sand volleyball court and concessions.
The city has contracted with Recreation by Lemmie Jones LLC to complete installation of the new equipment. According to Dec. 26 Apple Valley City Council documents, the total contract amount is $123,405.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
