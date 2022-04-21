Apple Valley will have two off-leash dog areas starting later this spring.
The City Council approved two ordinances April 14 that amend city code to create regulations for off-leash dog areas and revise existing code to allow dogs to be off-leash in designated areas.
Before the city council’s action, there had been no city-owned off-leash dog area in Apple Valley.
The new off-leash dog areas will use existing boarded hockey rinks at Delaney and Huntington parks in the off season.
The ordinances will become effective, Friday, April 22 and park maintenance staff have a goal to have fencing and signage up by May 1 at the two parks, said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson.
The idea for an off-leash dog area came from a resident who requested the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee consider using an outdoor hockey rink as an off-leash dog area in May 2021.The city followed up with an open house in October 2021 and the City Council discussed the matter in February.
Carlson said with the ordinance change dogs will be permitted in the off-leash areas if the following conditions are met:
• Dogs must be older than four months old; female dogs can’t be in heat;
• Dogs cannot be declared dangerous or potentially dangerous;
• Dogs must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and be licensed and wearing their license tags at all times;
• The supervisor of the dog must be at least 16 years of age, must be in sight and able to restrain the dog if necessary;
• A person cannot have more than three dogs at a time in the off-leash area and
• Dog owners must clean up their pet’s waste.
Additionally, the off-leash areas will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those with questions or wish to report safety concerns can call the Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Department at 952-953-2300 or visit www.cityofapplevalley.org.
