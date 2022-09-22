Development will be in Woodwinds neighborhood
Apple Valley’s Woodwinds neighborhood will be getting a new small single-family home development.
The Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to the project at its Sept. 8 meeting.
Robert McNearney of McNearney Custom Homes was seeking approval to 5297 140th St. W., into six single family lots. The 2.97-acre site is located near the northeast corner of 140th Street West and Pilot Knob Road.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission unanimously approved the project in August.
The surrounding Woodwinds neighborhood was developed from 1992 to 1998. The property where the development is proposed was platted as an outlot in 1993 with an existing vacant home with no public utilities and has direct access onto 140th Street West, according to the city.
“An access restriction easement was granted at this time preventing direct access onto 140th (Street) should the property subdivide,” a Sept. 8 city report states.
The plans call for adding a cul-de-sac for the development, which will be named Ember Court.
The property has numerous trees of varying condition and health. The developer is planning to remove 58 “significant trees.” A natural resource coordinator determined several trees slated for removal are dead, diseased or in poor condition, the city report says.
“Many of the trees being removed are located within the proposed cul-de-sac, in the footprint of the proposed homes or in the footprint of the stormwater treatment area. The replacement trees are proposed to be located along Ember Way and 140th to develop a screening area,” the city said.
A storm retention pond will also be added on the southeast corner of the site.
The broader neighborhood has a sidewalk on one side of Essex Trail. The city recommended a sidewalk connection around the cul-de-sac which the developer added to the project plans. The city would then add sidewalk to connect this site with the existing sidewalk on Essex Trail, according to the city.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
