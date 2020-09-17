City tax bill for median value home would go up by $29.60
Apple Valley property owners with a median value home can expect their city tax bill to go up by about $29.60 in 2021 under the preliminary levy approved by the City Council on Sept. 10.
The action sets the maximum amount the city can levy for taxes. The council also approved the preliminary budget and set the truth in taxation hearing and approval of the 2021 budget for Dec. 10.
The preliminary levy is an increase of just over $1.1 million (4.34 percent) for a total levy of about $28.5 million in 2021. The 2020 levy was about $27.3 million.
The median value home is increasing by 3.2 percent in 2021 to $285,900. The median home value is an all time high for Apple Valley, according to the city.
The tax impact of the preliminary amount for the median value home is expected to be $1,102 for the year.
According to the city, about $125 of the 2021 median value home tax bill would go to support the city’s annual street maintenance program. This means property owners will not get a special assessment for road projects. The city has completed maintenance on about 71 miles of streets since the program’s inception.
The breakdown of how the rest of the $1,102 tax bill would be spent is:
• $344 for police.
• $161 for public works.
• $155 for parks and recreation.
• $81 for fire.
• $68 for general government.
• $66 for finance and information technology.
• $40 for debt service.
• $35 for community development.
• $32 is “unallocated.”
The proposed 2021 total budget revenues are about $80.6 million while expenses are about $87.5 million. The adopted total budget in 2020 was projected to have $78.45 million in revenues and $90.71 million in expenses.
The general fund revenues and expenses in the proposed 2021 budget are about $36.3 million.
The 2020 general fund revenues and expenses were about $35.3 million.
Finance Director Ron Hedberg said notable items in the 2021 budget include road projects on Cimarron Road and Court, Surrey Trail, Pennock Avenue, 145th Street, 140th Street and 133rd Street; signal and intersection improvements at Greenleaf Elementary, 132nd Street and Galaxie Avenue and a roundabout at 147th Street and Glazier Avenue; emerald ash borer response; purchasing police cars, parks and streets pickup trucks and park mowers; pickleball courts and park path overlays.
Hedberg said the county will send out parcel specific notices during the second and third weeks of December. The council will be asked to adopt the final budget and tax levy at the Dec. 10 meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
