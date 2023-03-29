A Mexican restaurant and market currently under construction in Apple Valley plans to be open by this summer.
On March 23, the Apple Valley City Council approved the liquor license for Homshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar, and the Bodega 42 Fresh Market, at 6999 152nd St. W. The restaurant and attached market will be a family-run operation owned by brothers Saul Mellado-Barbosa and Fernando Mellado-Barboza, and their brother-in-law Ezequiel Quijada.
“We can’t wait to open and we can’t wait to be serving good food and have a good time over there at Bodega 42 and Homshuk,” Mellado-Barboza said.
Deputy City Clerk Jenae Marthey said the business has a target opening date of June 12. The restaurant will seat approximately 128 people and the patio will serve 74 people.
“A few of us were at your groundbreaking. We really enjoyed the food. We’re looking forward to you getting open,” Mayor Clint Hooppaw said. “There’s not anybody who lives in those buildings next door who I run into who every time ... the only question I get is, ‘When are they opening? When are they opening? When are they opening?’ You have an excited neighborhood and an excited city.”
The project plans approved by the City Council in 2021 called for the construction of a 21,350-square-foot building for the restaurant and market at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West. The building will include a warehouse and storage area for preparation of fresh tortillas and other items, the restaurant and a market with a butcher and deli. There will also be a patio area and mezzanine, according to the city.
The site will be accessed from 152nd Street West and Gabella Street, with the front entrance for the restaurant and market being from the east. A pedestrian entrance from Galaxie Avenue is also included in the plans, the city said.
In a previous interview with the newspaper, the owners said they intend to offer menu items at the restaurant such as a spicy shrimp dish, carnitas, enchiladas and more.
The market is expected to provide various grocery items, baked goods and grab-and-go dishes that are made fresh daily. The butcher shop will offer specialty cuts. Customers can expect to get carne asada, breaded steak, breaded chicken, tilapia and other items. The deli will make different salsas, guacamole, pico de gallo and more.
