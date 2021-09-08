The first issuance of bonds to fund planned Apple Valley Central Maintenance Facility and fire station improvements has been approved.
On Aug. 26, the Apple Valley City Council adopted a resolution providing for the issuance and sale of about $5.98 million in general obligation capital improvement plan bonds. The council authorized Northland Securities to solicit proposals for the negotiated sale of the bonds on July 22.
The city expects to issue a maximum of about $24.8 million over a four-year period, with the debt service being added in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The repayment of the bonds will come from future property tax levies, according to an Aug. 26 city report.
“The preliminary impact to the median value home is approximately $18 per year for this first issue. According to the Dakota County Assessor’s Office, for 2022 the median value home will be increasing 6.17%, from $285,300 to $302,900. The preliminary estimate of taxes for 2022 are $1,157, an increase of $66, of which $18 is the levy increase associated with the first issue,” the report states. “Assuming four issues over the next four years, the total annual levy amounts for all issues, once issued, are estimated to be between $1.5 million and $1.6 million per year or approximately $72 per year on the median valued home once fully issued.”
– Patty Dexter
