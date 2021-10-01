Owner hopes to open in summer 2022
Another restaurant proposed for Apple Valley’s largest remaining undeveloped area has received City Council support.
On Sept. 23, the City Council approved plans related to the Copper Pint, an 11,517-square-foot restaurant planned for a 2.72-acre lot. The restaurant will be constructed in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
According to the city, the planned restaurant site is just west of Pilot Knob Road and north 157th Street and is part of a 34-acre area of planned commercial development. In recent months, a Chipotle restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, a Starbucks in a multi-tenant building and a car wash operation planned for that area have all received City Council approvals.
Korey Bannerman, the owner of the planned establishment, also owns other restaurants including Willy McCoy’s which has locations in Albertville, Andover, Bloomington, Champlin, Chaska and Ramsey, and McCoy’s Copper Pint in Shakopee. He hopes to open the Apple Valley restaurant by June 2022, he said.
“We’re excited to come down to the city of Apple Valley and get a great rooftop patio in your city,” he said.
The Copper Pint will have a rooftop dining area, bar and indoor banquet area located on the second floor. The rooftop patio will be about 2,000 square feet and have 128 seats while the 1,880-square-foot banquet room will have seating for 60 people, a stage and will be used year-round.
The site will have an outdoor patio area on the south side of the building with five tables and a total of 20 seats. Decorative fencing will be required around its perimeter because the restaurant plans to serve alcohol, the city said.
The plans call for the site to include 163 parking spaces. The site will be accessed through a right-turn only access drive from 157th Street West and a private north and south street connected to 155th Street West and 157th Street West.
The plans indicate a sidewalk along the east side of English Avenue will connect to a path along the north side of 157th Street. An internal sidewalk connection will be made from the front of the building to the English Avenue sidewalk. Staff are recommending a second sidewalk connection be made from 157th Street to the sidewalk along the west side of the building, the city said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
