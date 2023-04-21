American Legion posts across the country have been encouraged to host an event this month for the broader community and Apple Valley’s post will do so on Saturday, April 29.
Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 is hosting its first Legion Family Day from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. April 29 in its banquet hall, at 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley.
Carla Tappainer, the Apple Valley post’s adjutant, said the American Legion’s National Executive Committee passed a resolution in 2022 that created a day that would celebrate the accomplishments of members of the Legion, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Riders and American Legion Auxiliary and to open the doors to community members. The event is to be celebrated annually on the last Saturday of April.
This year, the event is also meant to bring awareness to the national Legion’s “Be the One” initiative to reduce rate of suicide among veterans, Tappainer said.
“We want to make sure that people are comfortable for if they happen to meet a veteran who’s having issues or they want to talk ... this is going to give them the tools and the awareness to say, ‘Hey this is where you can get help,’” she said.
According to the national American Legion’s website, the program seeks to “destigmatize asking for mental health support, provide peer-to-peer support and resources, and educate everyone on how they can ‘Be the One.’ ”
“Today, the No. 1 issue facing the veteran community is suicide, according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. It is estimated that between 17 and 22 veterans or service members take their lives each day,” the site states. “That’s more than 6,000 annually. The rate of suicide for veterans is more than 50% higher than that of non-veteran adults.”
During the event, the legion will hand out wallet-sized cards with information for tools to get help or assist someone with getting help. There will be tables with information about the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary, according to Mary Lyman, an Apple Valley American Legion Auxiliary member.
“We want them to come up and ask questions and we’ll have the availability to tell them what we do,” she said.
Tappainer said people can learn more about Disabled American Veterans Chapter 40, which will also have a table.
The event will have a variety of activities meant for the entire family including a “fish pond,” a pop walk, ring toss and giant Jenga. There will also be a sloppy joe lunch with chips for $5 and patriotic themed cookies for $1.
Tappainer said opening the post’s doors to the broader community is important because the post is more than a bar and restaurant and the organization wants people to know what it does. Each month, the legion donates money to several causes in the area and has resources to help veterans.
“People don’t really know what we do or what we are. We love to give back to the community,” she said.
For more information, visit post1776.com or call the Apple Valley post at 952-431-1776.
