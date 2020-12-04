Landyn Banx hopes it ‘brings joy and creates new memories’
An Apple Valley man with a variety of acting experience can now add recording and releasing a full music album to his resume.
Landyn Banx released his first full album, “Christmas,” digitally on Spotify Dec. 1. Limited physical copies are available on his website at www.landynbanx.com.
The new album has 24 songs and also features a bonus DVD that features two music videos for two of Banx’s original songs, a promotional video, behind-the scenes video and a one-hour long documentary on the making of the album. The album can also be downloaded from Amazon.com.
“I hope that people feel happy when they listen to my Christmas album. I hope they want to get up and dance to some of the songs,” he said. “And I hope it brings joy and creates new memories for the listener when they hear my interpretations of these classic Christmas songs that have been sung for generations.”
Love of performance
Born as Christopher Steven Bollenbach in Owatonna, he is known professionally by the name Landyn Banx. He grew up in Faribault, living there for 20 years before moving to Apple Valley in 2002.
Banx studied marketing and business at Dakota County Technical College and also acting with Cynthia Uhrich of In The Moment Acting Studio in St. Paul.
“I’ve always loved an audience and I have been acting my whole life. I fell in love with it in the first grade when I appeared in my first play ‘The Little Red Hen.’ I also played the leading role of Bob Cratchit in sixth grade in Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ” he said. “One of the last plays I performed in was ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ for the Children’s Castle Theater in Lakeville. I’ve always loved writing as well and have written over 300 poems and songs in the last 25 years. I love to say that, ‘A day without creating art is a day wasted.’ ”
He decided to pursue an acting career in 2006 when he took a chance and went on his first movie audition for the feature film, “Tales of the Dead.” It was an anthology film and he appeared in two of the five stories.
Banx said he didn’t know how much the audition and movie would change the course of his life.
“Since then I have appeared in over 125 acting projects ranging from feature, short and student films to commercials and infomercials and music videos. I’ve worked with student filmmakers who don’t have a budget all the way to the Coen Brothers and films with over a million dollar budget,” he said. “It’s been an amazing ride. Like most actors I’ve waited tables and worked in retail before to make ends meet. Aside from acting I am a successful entrepreneur and own my own business now.”
Musical endeavors
Banx said his first experience with releasing recorded music was when he released an extended play called “Xmas” in 2010.
The idea for his latest full length album “Christmas” came in February during a trip to California, where he met with his music producer and composer, Elliot Diviney in Los Angeles. After his return to Minnesota and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person acting projects came to a halt and he needed a creative outlet.
He got the idea to do a deluxe anniversary edition of his 2010 Xmas EP and release it as a full length album.
“This full length album would include new songs I have written in the last decade as well as several Christmas singles I have recorded and released since 2010. I contacted Elliot Diviney in L.A. and he was excited to collaborate with me again as he composed music for my 2010 release Xmas,” Banx said. “After he was on board we started working tirelessly in April to get this album ready for a holiday 2020 release.”
Diviney and Banx discussed what they liked from the 2010 EP and what they wanted to change and improve after having a decade to listen to the songs. In addition to working with Diviney, Banx said he hired a second producer, Elliott Graber and went in to the recording studio in September to record brand new songs.
Banx said recording an album during the pandemic was “quite the experience.”
“There were times when it was very stressful since it was hard to get together in person most of the time and many things had to be done virtually. However, some amazing organic music came out of this as well,” he said.
What resulted is an album that’s a blend of original songs as well as traditional Christmas carols. Some of the original songs include “Long Ago on this Night,” which is about the birth of baby Jesus; “The Only Thing Missing (This Christmas is You),” written in memory of Banx’s grandmother who died; and “Another Christmas Alone,” which was written after a breakup.
The album features carols such as “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”
“The instrumentation consists of keyboard, piano, guitar and violin amongst other instruments,” Banx said.
Banx said he has several projects he’s pursuing at the moment. He will be appearing in several feature films and musically he plans to record a new single in the spring or summer of 2021. He’s thinking of doing a cover version of his friend Donny West’s song, “Sissy Boys.”
He also plans to publish his first children’s book, “Dinah’s Birthday,” in 2021, as well as continuing to write his memoirs.
“It should be a fun and exciting year,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
