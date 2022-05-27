‘Sissy Boys’ will be available in June
Landyn Banx released his first song over a decade ago. Soon, he will add a cover of a song by his friend Donny West to his performing resume.
Residents can purchase or listen to “Sissy Boys,” his latest song on all digital platforms starting June 8.
Banx, 42, has lived in Apple Valley since 2002 and will be moving at the end of July. He studied marketing and business at Dakota County Technical College, and he is also acting with Cynthia Uhrich of In The Moment Acting Studio in St. Paul.
He has appeared in more than 125 acting projects ranging from feature, short and student films to commercials, infomercials and music videos since he decided to pursue an acting career in 2006.
Banx responded by email to questions from the newspaper about “Sissy Boys.”
How many songs or albums have you released prior to “Sissy Boys?”
Prior to “Sissy Boys” I released my first song “Who Did You Call Baby Last Night?” in 2009. In 2010, I released my first full-length album called “Christmas.” In the next decade, I recorded a handful of Christmas songs, both original and classics. In 2020, I released the 10-year deluxe anniversary edition of my “Christmas” album with bonus tracks/remixes and a DVD with a documentary detailing the making of Christmas, along with two music videos for my original songs “Another Christmas Alone” and “The Only Thing Missing (This Christmas Is You).” “Sissy Boys” is my first non-holiday song I’ve recorded since 2009.
What are the circumstances that led you to create this song and music video?
“Sissy Boys” was written by a dear friend of mine named Donny West. He is a multi-talented entertainer in the Twin Cities. He released the song on his second album entitled “I’ll Do Anything For You” in 2008. In 2009 he asked me to be in the music video for “Sissy Boys,” which was directed by Chris Z Durant. I instantly fell in love with the catchy lyrics of the song. After I released my 2020 deluxe anniversary edition of my Christmas album, my music manager Elliott Graber (ELL) urged me to record a non-holiday song. I was thinking about everything going on in the world at the time (pandemic, LGBTQIA rights, Black Lives Matter) and decided that it would be fun to put my own spin on “Sissy Boys” since it covered several issues they were happening in the world. I told Donny West my idea and he gave me his blessing to record the song. I wanted it to be sort of an homage to him, so I kept him up to date as the music developed. We filmed the music video on two separate days in April of this year and it will premiere in June. The music video includes behind the scenes of Donny and I recording the song in the studio as well as nightclub scenes of us performing the song. I am so excited for the music video to be completed by my editor Elliot Diviney in LA.
Who are you working with on this project?
I am so lucky and thankful to the amazing team I worked with bringing “Sissy Boys” to life. They include my talented music manager Elliott Graber (ELL) as well as Owen Sartori (producer/composer) of F5SoundHouse in Minneapolis. The original artist Donny West also contributes his vocals to the song as well.
How would you describe the style of the music? How is it similar or different to past music you’ve released?
I would describe the style of the music as EDM (electronic dance music). It is sort of a cross between Billie Eilish and ABBA, who is my favorite band. I call it dance music with a message. Very upbeat and makes the listener (hopefully) want to get up and dance. Something that would be played in a nightclub. The style of music is similar to music I’ve recorded in the past due to the upbeat tempo of the music. I believe I’ve found my niche as a singer so I’m sticking with what has worked in the past.
What type of theme or message are you trying to convey with this song?
I would say the message with “Sissy Boys” would be that we are all the same and are all equal on the inside despite the differences in our outward appearance. I hope listeners will be able to take this message away after hearing my song. I also hope it makes them want to get up and dance and celebrate being alive!
Do you have any upcoming shows or other projects in the works?
Yes I do. I will be performing “Sissy Boys” live on Friday, May 27 at the Mini-Fest at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis. ELL will be headlining the event that goes from 7-10 p.m. We will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. to close the show which features local, regional and national acts. Aside from this new song and the accompanying music video, I have parts in several feature films coming out later this year. They include “Christmas Slasher” by Lady Destiny Productions; “Chaste and The Ballad of Travis Hunter” by The Cinematics; “Through Eyes of Grace” by Dave Payton, and “Johnny Twelve-Step” by MJ Bodhi. I will be filming this movie in the winter. I also have my first children’s book coming out this fall entitled “Dinah’s Birthday.” This was illustrated by Burnsville native Justin Reece. I am so excited for this and to go out and promote the book at local bookstores with readings and book signings.
Is there anything else you want to add?
I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has followed, listened to, watched and supported my entertainment dreams. I am so grateful for all of you and to my fiancé Tim Schroeder as well for believing in me and helping make my dreams a reality. Please follow me on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with shows, movie and book announcements.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
