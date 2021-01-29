Extempore used by District 196 educators
Like many educators, Spanish teacher Stephanie Steinbron had to get creative and rethink how to teach her students after schools shifted to distance learning with outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
One of the challenges she’s always had as a language teacher was finding a way to get her students to practice conversational speaking in Spanish without relying on reading scripted responses or reverting to simple sentences when responding to questions. It was magnified during distance learning and she feared that the conversational part of her classes would suffer, she said.
Steinbron, an intermediate Spanish teacher at the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley, turned to Extempore, a speaking practice app she learned about during a conference she attended in March 2020.
Extempore is a platform that allows educators to create assignments for students to complete on a computer or mobile device.
“Having the opportunity to let kids speak, where they feel comfortable; meaning at their house, and on their own time was really valuable,” Steinbron said. “And it makes it so that the kids aren’t just parroting back answers.”
Extempore was created by former Eagan resident Carlos Seoane while he was employed at Thomson Reuters. He and his wife now live in St. Paul and he offices out of Northeast Minneapolis.
Seoane’s wife is a professor of Spanish linguistics at the University of St. Thomas and also dealt with the challenge of getting students to practice speaking. Seoane created Extempore in an effort to solve that issue.
The app initially began as a side project but when it started to take off, Seoane quit his job at Thomson Reuters and began working with the app full time in 2017, he said.
As of Jan. 14, about 6,757 educators have accounts for the app, and the app was nearing its 2 millionth student recording, Seoane said.
Seoane said people from kindergarten to the university level around the world are using the app.
“We don’t have a particularly strong presence in Minnesota, believe it or not. We have a lot of people in the East Coast,” he said. “Then we have Europe and Russia and a little bit all over; mostly U.S.-based.
Steinbron said she knows some of her Spanish teacher colleagues at other District 196 schools are using or trying the app.
Forced spontaneity
Seoane said the app allows educators to create an activity with certain parameters for students like speaking with video or with audio, and students can speak right into the app. The teachers can give personalized written or verbal feedback after grading the assignment in the app.
“What we do is we allow them, without teachers, to control how spontaneous they want the answer to be. You can use timers and different controls that ensure that what the student is saying is something they didn’t have time to rehearse,” he said.
The app recently added a new feature that allows students to record their live and spontaneous video conferencing conversations within the app without having to use other programs like Zoom and submit that for an assignment, Seoane said.
Steinbron has liked the features that allow her to limit the amount of time students get to review a conversation prompt because it forces students to speak in the moment.
“It’s forcing these kids to try something that they’re not used to doing that they can do it in their own home where they feel a little bit more comfortable,” she said. “It’s showing them that they do have more skills than they might have realized, and I’m seeing proficiency growth as well.”
Steinbron said the app also allows her to build on assignments to create units, which enables deeper conversations with the students.
SES senior Audrey Christiansen is one of Steinbron’s students who has been using Extempore in her Spanish 4 class this year. She said she’s had a great experience with the app because it’s allowed her to step out of her comfort zone to speak and write in a different language on the spot.
She said her teacher has been using other platforms and with those she can pause the recording and think about what to say next. She feels comfortable in those other programs but not as much with Extempore.
“I believe that when one person feels comfortable they aren’t being challenged enough. It is only when we are challenged that we really learn about the topic but also about ourselves,” she said. “With the Extempore app, it continues to record so it pushes me to think on the spot similar to when you would have conversations in another language at school.”
The app is appealing to students because it pushes them outside their boundaries and teaches them to go with the flow and to push through if a mistake is made, Christiansen said.
When asked if she would continue to use the app when secondary students return to in-person learning, Steinbron said it would still be in her wheelhouse of things to use for students during class time, as well as assignments.
“I’ve learned that there is a beauty to students practicing at home because it is uncomfortable to volunteer in class and it’s even more uncomfortable to volunteer in a language class because students just are so worried about getting it right,” she said.
Christiansen said she would like to continue using the app because it’s a “wonderful exercise for the mind to learn to speak and write in a different language without any long breaks to plan what you are going to say next.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
