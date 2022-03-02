The American Heart Association in Eagan is offering financial grants to social entrepreneurs working to address healthy equity for women in Minnesota.
The AHA, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is calling Minnesota social entrepreneurs to apply for the EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator program.
The accelerator, a national AHA program, gives social entrepreneurs, startups and businesses that focus on health impact the tools and support to grow and scale. Through this opportunity, the AHA provides business training, access to grants with a lasting connection to the association.
The goal of the Minnesota-focused Business Accelerator is to create business solutions to improve challenges women face – particularly women of color – by changing behaviors, expanding access to resources, and improving long-term health of Minnesota women.
According to World Health Organization data, people living in underserved communities have a higher risk of developing heart disease. For decades, the mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease and stroke has been higher among African Americans than all other ethnicities. Furthermore, Hispanics and Blacks are more likely to live with diabetes compared to non-Hispanic whites.
“I support the American Heart Association and the EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator because I believe in empowering the next generation of successful women,” said Stacy Beske, vice president of marketing and business strategy at Medtronic and the 2023 Twin Cities Go Red for Women chairwoman.
“No matter the obstacle, barrier, or limitation, we can all succeed if our collective community unites in support of each other,” Beske said.
Applicants must live in or be served in a Minnesota community and be over 18 years of age.
Interested entrepreneurs may apply at https://www.empoweredtoserve.org/minnesota through April 8, 2022. Finalists will be selected and notified by April 25, 2022.
Upon selection, finalists will receive small business development training and six weeks of intensive, online MBA-style training to refine their business story in a cohort with other local entrepreneurs. The consulting is focused on design thinking, customer discovery, market positioning, brand development, and scalability.
Selected candidates will be featured at the Minnesota EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator Finale in June 2022, when they can present their business to Minnesota health, community and business leaders. First and second place finalists will also receive $15,000 and $10,000 grants. Event participants will vote on a fan favorite who will receive a $2,500 grant.
The Minnesota EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator is locally sponsored by Cheerios.
Since 2017, the Accelerator program has trained 93 social entrepreneurs and provided $600,000 in financial grants across the country. Business Accelerator alumni continue to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association by participating in local volunteer boards and serving as brand ambassadors at special events and in community meetings.
To learn more, visit empoweredtoserve.org. Connect at heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or call 1-800-AHA-USA1.
