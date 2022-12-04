Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and Affinity Plus will collect loose change in its “Coins for a Cause” initiative to support hunger relief efforts across Minnesota for the third year in a row.
Community members are invited to drop off coins at any participating Affinity Plus branch location on Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9.
On Friday, branches will hold special events where the first 25 people to donate at each location will receive a $10 gift card to Caribou Coffee.
Proceeds collected at branch locations and online will support Second Harvest Heartland and five other local food banks across Minnesota.
Affinity Plus will match all contributions up to $25,000.
Those interested in supporting can visit affinityplus.org/coins for participating branches and other ways to give.
“We’re calling on Minnesotans to check under couch cushions, dig through center consoles and grab piggy banks to help their neighbors in need,” said Adam Layne, senior community engagement specialist at Affinity Plus.
“Food insecurity is a serious problem that impacts every one of our branch communities, and Coins for a Cause is a great way to help out by bringing in loose change that you have lying around.”
According to Second Harvest Heartland, more than 813,000 people throughout the state - one in six Minnesotans - reached out for food assistance last year.
This annual fundraising initiative takes on greater importance this year with inflation driving up the cost of groceries.
“With the substantial need for support this year, we are grateful to partners like Affinity Plus for finding creative ways to raise funds that will be put towards hunger relief, which is desperately
needed throughout the state,” said Barb Brotherton of Second Harvest Heartland. “Every dollar translates to three meals for someone in need, so a little spare change can make a big
difference.”
Since 2020, Affinity Plus has contributed more than $130,000 through its Coins for a Cause initiative to support food banks, providing nearly 400,000 meals for Minnesotans in need.
In 2021, Affinity Plus was honored with the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award in recognition of the credit union’s efforts to bring communities together to turn loose
change into meaningful meals for Minnesotans experiencing hunger.
