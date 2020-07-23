League starts were delayed, seasons combined
The pandemic delayed but couldn’t stop adult softball, as one of the rites of summer has begun at parks across Dakota County.
Cities have had to make schedule accommodations and implement new ideas for sanitizing and social distancing, but players haven’t hesitated to come back. For example, Burnsville, which has one of largest adult recreation softball programs in Minnesota, is sponsoring 21 leagues this summer in various men’s, women’s and mixed divisions. Had there been no COVID-19, the city projected 25 leagues this summer.
Ordinarily, the spring/summer season would begin in April and run until July. With softball leagues not permitted to start until June, several cities, including Burnsville, merged their spring/summer and fall leagues this year, with play running until late September or early October. Most men’s teams in Burnsville play doubleheaders on league nights and plan to squeeze in 24 regular-season games plus playoffs before winter sets in.
Apple Valley and Eagan have organized similar league schedules, with Apple Valley running nine leagues and Eagan eight. Lakeville this summer has 17 teams playing in two leagues, one men’s and one co-rec.
In Burnsville, approximately 160 teams are playing in the merged 2020 season. That’s close to the 180 that would have been expected to sign up for the regular spring/summer season.
“I expected it to be much lower than 160 teams this summer, with everybody concerned about staying healthy,” said Scott Heitkamp, a city of Burnsville recreation programmer who oversees adult softball. “I think it shows how anxious people were to get outside.”
Cities got the all-clear from the Minnesota Department of Health on June 24 to start adult outdoor recreation activities. Like many cities, Burnsville had been preparing for weeks, and league softball play started June 28.
The combined league is not an ideal solution but appears to be the best available option, given 2020’s circumstances.
“Normally we’d play 12 weeks in spring/summer and seven weeks in the fall league,” Heitkamp said. “If we tried to do that this year, with the late start we’d probably have to cut half of the spring/summer season.
“We do have some teams that prefer to play in the fall, and we do have teams with players who might have to return to college before this year’s season is over.”
In Lakeville, the summer softball seasons started 2 1/2 months behind schedule and the fall season was canceled. For summer, “we should get to play a full season as long as the weather cooperates,” said Kacie Robinson, the city’s recreation program coordinator. “While we lost a few teams due to the delayed season start, we also picked up a couple of new teams. Lakeville has a much smaller set of teams in comparison to some of our surrounding cities which inherently lends better to the current COVID situation.”
Cities have encouraged players to bring lawn chairs so teams can spread out instead of cramming into cramped bench areas. Teams are expected to bring their own softballs to use when they’re in the field, with the idea that the only time the opposing team would come in contact with them is when they strike them with a bat.
Teams have been asked to forgo postgame handshakes, high-fives or fist bumps in favor of a wave or the tip of a cap. They’re also asked to wipe down bench areas before and after playing.
Robinson described the adjustments as a number of small changes as opposed to a few major changes. Some of them are intended to make the game safer for catchers and umpires, who normally would be in close proximity.
“During the summer of 2020 the catcher has become more of a ball retriever than a catcher,” Robinson said. “The catcher stands near the backstop, making way for the umpire to stand behind the plate to call balls and strikes.”
So far, cooperation has been good, Heitkamp said. “I think everybody understands if we have an outbreak we might be ordered to shut down,” he said. “This is a season where we have to do what we can to keep everybody safe.”
That’s a big enough challenge for an outdoor recreation season. Come fall, when adult recreation leagues move indoors, cities might be forced to re-think sanitizing and social distancing protocol. Burnsville plans to start indoor volleyball and bean bag leagues (the city already has outdoor versions of those two activities), and Heitkamp said ways to make them safe in the COVID-19 era are already being studied.
