Angie Craig prevails after trailing most of the night and into the morning
The 2nd District race was a cliffhanger that turned after early and absentee voting counts started to trickle in across the district’s five counties giving U.S. Rep. Angie Craig a 2.16% margin on Wednesday morning when she declared victory over Republican challenger Tyler Kistner or Prior Lake.
It was the latest turn in a race that was thrown into turmoil when Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died on Sept. 21, and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said a state law that says a major party candidate who dies within 79 days of Election Day would lead to a special election. It would have been held in February, but Craig successfully challenged the state law that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. She said a federal law that says U.S. House members are elected in November preempted the state law.
She has advocated for a November election saying that 2nd District residents need to have continuous representation in the House.
Kistner indicated before the election that the issue isn’t over yet.
“We appreciate the Supreme Court’s timely response to our request,” he said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that Angie Craig is continuing to silence and disenfranchise thousands of her own constituents. As we have said before, we continue to urge Minnesotans to vote in the November 3rd election, and we look forward to debating the merits of this law in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in November.”
As of 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, Craig had 202,597 votes or 48.14%, and Kistner had 193,505 votes or 45.98%.
Weeks had 5.82% of the vote as 24,483 people cast their ballot for him.
There were 289 write-ins.
“Since the day I was sworn in, it has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the people of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District in the United States Congress,” Craig said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “From Shakopee to Lake City and everywhere in between, our communities are full of hardworking families who deserve the best representation possible in Congress. Over the past two years, I have tried to live up to that standard in Washington as I fought to lower the cost of health care, expand educational opportunities for young Minnesotans and create an economy that works for every American regardless of zip code.
“While it took longer than expected, I have said throughout this race that every voter in our district must have an opportunity to make their voices heard – and I am so thankful to the tireless election judges that counted votes throughout the night to ensure that was the case. I am so grateful to the people of this district for giving me an opportunity to return to Congress to continue this important work – and I look forward to fighting for them in the 117th Congress.”
It didn’t look good for Craig during Election Night, as Kistner held the lead through most of the night, having about a 3,565-vote margin at about 11 p.m. with 191 of 289 precincts reporting.
It was similar to the count when Craig defeated one-term Rep. Jason Lewis in 2018. The more rural portions of the 2nd District reported results first again in 2020, but Craig again held her own in these parts of the district in both 2018 and 2020.
Craig swung ahead in the race at about 2:19 a.m. Wednesday with all precincts reporting, but absentee votes were being added to the counts.
At that point, Craig had a 47.19-46.83 margin over Kistner. The vote totals were 190,283 to 188,849. Over the next few hours, Craig would add 12,314 to her total, while Kistner would get 4,656 more votes.
Campaign
During the campaign, Craig and Kistner attempted to tie their opponents to the outskirts of their parties.
Kistner, who said early on in the campaign that he was pro-Trump, said he would block Democrats’ attempts to raise taxes, implement aspects of the Green New Deal and actions that infringe on 2nd Amendment rights.
Craig said she did not endorse the Green New Deal and vowed that she would protect the Affordable Care Act, lower prescription drug prices and encourage economic growth by investing in renewable energy.
Both candidates crisscrossed the 2nd District appearing at events large and small, but mostly the latter in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. They both met with farmers, small business owners, workers at manufacturing plants and local residents one-on-one. They both used a robust social media campaign to highlight their positions and demonstrate their connections with constituents.
The death of Weeks threw all of that campaigning into a tailspin a few weeks before Election Day.
Kistner suspended campaign activities for a few days following the death of Weeks, but Craig continued to urge people to vote in the race as early voting ramped up.
Craig filed a lawsuit to keep the election on for Nov. 3 rather than move it to February.
In the latest hearing, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch rejected Kistner’s appeal of a lower court ruling that said the race would go on Nov. 3.
Gorsuch, rejected the appeal by Kistner without comment and without sending it to the full court for consideration.
More litigation
Prior to Gorsuch’s ruling, the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Friday, Oct. 23, left intact a judge’s ruling earlier in October to let the race go on despite the death of Weeks, whose death was determined by the Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office as accidental due to substance abuse, caused by ethanol and fentanyl toxicity.
In the three-judge panel’s ruling, Judge Steven Colloton wrote that Kistner was unlikely to win the case on its merits.
“Even if the death of a Republican or Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate could qualify as an exigent circumstance that would allow the state to cancel an election and trigger a vacancy in office, we think it unlikely that the rationale would extend to the death of a third-party candidate from a party with the modest electoral strength exhibited to date by the Legal Marijuana Now Party in Minnesota,” Colloton wrote.
Colloton wrote in the opinion that some voters might have skipped the race on their early ballots due to confusion around whether the race would go on. Voters had until Oct. 20 to swap out their ballots in Minnesota.
“The potential that some voters nonetheless forwent a vote for representative due to the (secretary of state’s) interim announcement is not sufficient to justify canceling the election if federal law otherwise would not permit that step,” he wrote. “That a short period of uncertainty affected campaign fundraising and tactical decisions by the candidates also does not justify a stay of the injunction without a likelihood of success on the merits.”
The case has attracted considerable attention beyond Minnesota. The U.S. House of Representatives submitted an amicus brief that argued for an on-time election. Lawyers for the House wrote that there is value to having members of the chamber elected on the same day.
“Nothing makes it physically impossible to hold the election for this House seat on Election Day. Rather, Minnesota has made a policy choice that, in certain circumstances, an election should be postponed where a candidate has died,” the brief made public Friday reads in part. “But with respect to federal elections, the choice of an election date has been made by Congress, and Congress has not adopted Minnesota’s approach.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com. Nearly all of the “More litigation” section was written by Brian Bakst of Minnesota Public Radio, which makes its content available through News Partners. That full story appears at a link from tinyurl.com/yxculzpu.
