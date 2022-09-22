Fairground building, grounds
improvements underway
The community showed up at the 2022 Dakota County Fair with estimated attendance numbers reaching 270,000 during the seven-day fair, according to the fair board.
Pete Storlie, president of the fair board and the 12-member Dakota County Agricultural Society, said attendance numbers rebounded this year, though exact gate numbers are unavailable due to this year’s free admission.
The fair board, a 501c3 nonprofit, works in partnership with the Dakota County Board to oversee the management of the fair.
“Based on our estimating with vendors and sales, we think it was 270,000 plus for seven days,” Storlie said. These are strong numbers considering there was a partial rain day in the weeklong fair.
Attendance figures in 2021 were estimated around 230,000, Storlie said.
Attendance in 2010 was around 130,000. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is really good news since we as a board decided to offer free admission last year and this year and since we are coming out of the pandemic,” Storlie said.
Free admission may have encouraged attendees to return multiple times to check out the offerings and free entertainment along with sold out ticketed grandstand events, music concerts, animal barns, fair food, and the carnival even during times of inflation.
“We felt as a board that with the free admission it would allow people to come out and have a good time and not break the bank,” Storlie said. “We have been fortunate to be working on improvements at the fairgrounds.”
The fair board decided to have some fairground buildings painted, including the cattle and sheep barns.
Fair attendees may have noticed the remodeled Ahlberg Hall fair office. Interior updates included new paint, carpet, lighting along with new signs. The bathrooms were remodeled to make them more accessible for fair guests.
“This was all long overdue,” Storlie said. “When we talked, we decided to invest because we talked about how do we affect the fair experience for our fairgoers?”
Phase 1 is completed in the blacktopping of some fairground roads that were formerly dirt and gravel.
“Now Phase 2 is underway and all the roads will be blacktop and that will be done by the end of September,” Storlie said, adding this will be a better experience for those using wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers.
“We do everything we can to make our grounds accessible for everybody,” he said.
In the past five years, the fair board has worked on converting 99% of its lighting to LED.
“We put new painting, fans and lighting for the 4-H building that was long overdue,” Storlie said.
The fair board added 1,000 bleacher grandstand seats.
The 2022 fair grandstand events saw a strong turnout with three sold out nights of the demolition derby along with a good turnout for the rodeo.
“We saw about 4,200 for the three nights because the Dakota County Fair fairgoers are big fans of the derby,” Storlie said.
The fair board added cement barriers to the permanent grandstand track.
On the fair board for six years, Storlie grew up within his family involved in 4-H and all aspects of the fair.
Storlie said he wants to be a part of making sure the fair thrives and is shared with a new generation of residents.
“My grandmother was one of the original founding members of Dakota City and my mom and sister are involved in running gift shop, and my dad served on the board a few times, so it is a family tradition,” Storlie said.
“We have been working hard to get the word at about the fair all across the county and we do all we can to let others know about all the fun it is, and we work to make sure our grounds are always in great shape,” he said.
Giving gratitude to all the volunteers and staff, along with the office staff, Storlie said there were countless hours of work to bring the community the 2022 Dakota County Fair.
“We heard and are hearing all the positive comments about how people enjoyed the fair this year, and we continue because of the community support, and we work to support the community, and so it goes both ways.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
