Year brings COVID-19 pandemic, artificial turf fields, equity and inclusion work
2020 has been anything but typical for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
The year brought the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing districts across the state to first close school buildings, then briskly pivot to distance learning and later shift between different learning models based on guidance from state health officials.
Within this setting, residents, students and district staff got creative with alternatives to traditional graduation ceremonies and other school activities or events, adjusted to new realities of learning outside the traditional classroom setting and found ways to help their neighbors during the pandemic. Equity and inclusion has also been at the forefront in the district in 2020.
Here’s a recap of some of this year’s news.
District 196 response to COVID-19
After the coronavirus hit Minnesota in March, there was a slow trickle of event cancellations followed by the closure of facilities and finally state-ordered closure of schools March 18-27. The district opted to cancel school two days earlier than the state order. Students would go on to finish the 2019-20 school year with distance learning.
In May, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials issued guidance saying that indoor graduation and outdoor ceremonies at football stadiums were not allowed due to COVID-19. School districts were encouraged to move to online ceremonies.
The district chose to offer three-part option experiences beginning with individual diploma cover presentation and opportunities at each school in the days leading up to and after graduation. On graduation day at each school, a parade of graduates in separate vehicles took place a few hours before graduation. After the parades, commencement ceremony videos premiered online recognizing members of the Class of 2020 at Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, and the School of Environmental Studies.
In August, the School Board affirmed back to school plans for the district going with a hybrid learning model for a mix of in-person and distance learning. Families also had the option to choose full-time distance learning by signing up for the 196 Digital Academy. With the hybrid model, students attended school two days per week in two groups. One group went on Monday and Thursday, while the second group attended on Tuesday and Friday. They distance learned on the days they were not in school in person. Wednesday was used for planning, preparation and support for students and family.
By late November, all District 196 shifted to the full-time distance learning model due to the “rampant spread of COVID-19 and the inability to keep schools staff,” the district said at the time. Secondary students moved to full-time distance learning on Nov. 12 and elementary students followed suit on Nov. 23.
On Dec. 22, the School Board approved a recommendation to allow elementary students to return to in-person learning in phases during a special meeting Dec. 22 (see related story). Students will return in-person learning later in January.
Helping the community
Several examples of parents, students and staff finding ways to help or encourage others during the pandemic emerged as the months progressed.
Elementary schools organized parades near the end of the 2019-20 school year where staff drove on a pre-determined route through neighborhoods near their school, or invited parents and students to drive through the parking at the school while staff waved or held signs.
East Lake Elementary teachers Andrea Glogoza and Kristin Moore spent part of their day on March 24 visiting 60 homes to spread encouragement to their students through personal chalk messages on their driveways.
“I’ve been thinking about a way I can reach out to students and families during this unusual time and thought this would be a unique way to do it,” Moore told the newspaper.
In April the newspaper reported Apple Valley High School teacher Chris Lee worked with Lakeville resident David Kujawski to 3D print face shields for area hospitals and senior living facilities. Valley Middle School technology teacher Brian Martin and his two children, Norah, and Harrison, 3D-printed reusable face masks for Augustana Regent at Burnsville staff to have as part of their personal protective equipment.
FIRST Robotics Competition Team 2667 “Knights of the Valley” also got involved with 3D printing face shields and mask holders for medical personnel after seeing a newspaper article about Lee working on a similar project, according to a story in April.
Apple Valley High School and other District 196 students were able to offer encouraging written messages to senior citizens at area living facilities through the Eagle’s Wings project spearheaded by Jim Lynch, the coordinator for AVHS’ E3STEM program, the newspaper reported in April.
Southview Elementary School in Apple Valley turned its Little Free Library into a little free food shelf for community members near the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Students at Eastview and Eagan high schools launched online tutoring services during the summer of 2020 to help students with subjects including English and math.
Leadership changes
Cory Johnson was sworn in for his first term on the School Board in January and former Board Member Bob Schutte, who had decided not to seek reelection in 2019 for his seat, was honored by his colleagues and district administrators.
Board Member Jackie Magnuson was elected board chair for the 13th time.
Echo Park Elementary got a new principal for the start of the 2020-21 school year with the hiring of Logan Schultz. Schulz, who previously worked as Echo Park’s assistant administrator, replaced Scott Thomas after he left for a new position as director of student services in Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916.
Artificial turf fields
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved financing and awarded bids April 13 for construction of artificial turf fields at Eagan and Rosemount high schools.
Eagan and Rosemount were the first two of four artificial turf projects that were completed in 2020; separate financing and bids will need to be approved for projects at Apple Valley and Eastview high schools in 2021. Each high school is getting two artificial turf fields, one stadium field and one practice field with lights. Total project costs are estimated between $17 million and $19 million.
At its April 13 meeting, the board approved the sale of $8.96 million in certificates of participation to low bidder Northland Securities Inc., of Minneapolis, at a rate of 1.9685 percent per year. Debt service on the certificates will be paid off over the next 10 years through the district’s annual property tax levy. Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said the project will increase the district’s total levy by approximately 1 percent next year.
The board awarded bids for construction of the fields at Rosemount and Eagan high schools. Peterson Companies of Chisago City was the lowest of three bidders for the Rosemount project, at $3,857,500. G.L. Contracting Inc. of Medina was the lowest of four bidders for the Eagan project, at $3,608,850. Stotts said both projects are slightly under budget.
The artificial turf projects were proposed by the administration in December 2019, in response to growing concerns about safety and playability issues on the district’s sod fields. The situation reached a breaking point in fall 2019, when a wet season and failed drainage tile system caused Rosemount High School to shut down its stadium field. All four district high schools limited play on their stadium fields and had to reschedule events because their fields were unplayable.
Equity and inclusion
Equity and inclusion has been at the forefront in the District 196 community throughout 2020.
The district’s equity and inclusion efforts in recent months stem from a resolution the School Board adopted on June 8 that says the district acknowledges racism exists in the community and “decries and rebukes any and all forms of racism, bigotry or intolerance to any member of the community.” The resolution also says the School Board directs the superintendent to provide the board with recommendations to address racial inequalities in schools.
According to the district’s presentation at the Dec. 14 School Board meeting, the district’s areas of equity focus are student experience; hiring and retention, curriculum and instruction, professional development and leadership and accountability.
The district said it has addressed equity in these areas in different ways including:
• Analyzing data and responding to inequities and attendance, behavior and course correction.
• Reducing barriers to access and opportunity for students of color. One example is the district’s goal to have enrollment and advanced classes at the high school level proportionately represent the population of students.
• Using non-discriminatory practices as students are identified for special education services and redesigning practices to better identify underrepresented students for gifted and talented programs.
• Changing agreements with local police departments to focus on equity training and review referral data to determine the impact on students.
• Increased social-emotional learning and mental health support.
• Hiring more minority teaching staff.
• Partnering with different groups to broaden hiring recruitment efforts.
• Creating a new Equity Advisory Council that recently began meeting.
District officials also announced the district is planning to expand its equity and inclusion department to hire a director of equity and inclusion.
Community members have expressed concerns about the district’s response to concerns about a book that was used teach Echo Park Elementary students about racism during the fall. Some who spoke at the most recent School Board meeting on Dec. 14 said the district has been silent in response to criticism in its response about the use of the book “Something Happened In Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice.”
Some called on the district to be more transparent in its equity efforts and asked the district to take further actions like hiring a third party consultant to perform an equity evaluation of the district, and examining existing anti-discrimination policies and whether there’s a system in place to hold people accountable for their behavior and actions.
