Adaptable Officer of the Year ‘wears his badge with honor’

Patrol officer Adam Medlicott was announced this month as the Burnsville Police Department’s 2020 Officer of the Year. But his viral moment of fame came in July 2019, when the grinning cop was photographed and retweeted hoisting a 6-foot boa constrictor in the grass median of Nicollet Avenue.
“I just had to jump to that opportunity,” said Medlicott, who responded to a 911 call of a “python” crossing the road near Nicollet and McAndrews.
“Snakes don’t scare me — I’ve handled snakes before,” said Medlicott, who has evicted 4-foot biting fox snakes from his backyard shed. “Clearly boas don’t belong in Minnesota, so it was a pet that had gotten loose or been let loose.”
Medlicott has proved his adaptability after nearly 11 years in law enforcement, six in Burnsville. He’s a drug-recognition specialist, a rare certification among Minnesota police, and field-trains new officers joining the department.
“Adam is the partner you want to show up on a call with you because you know he will have your back no matter what the problem may be,” a colleague wrote in Medlicott’s Officer of the Year nomination.
He’s calm, collected, persistent, “acknowledges the needs of the public and wears his badge with honor,” the fellow officer wrote.
Medlicott, 35, grew up in Cottage Grove and majored in law enforcement at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
After college he spent two years in Beaver Creek, Colorado, skiing and working as a public safety officer for a gated private community.
Seeing an opening with the Kansas Highway Patrol, he landed the job and stayed for four and a half years. Wanting to return to his home state, he applied for an opening in Burnsville.
“It was the only department I applied for here in Minnesota,” Medlicott said.
From his highway patrol days he brought expertise in drunken-driving arrests and seeing them through to prosecution. He took Minnesota’s drug-recognition evaluator course and became one of about 170 law enforcement officers with the certification.
Burnsville’s only drug-recognition specialist, he also assists neighboring departments trying to ascertain suspects’ intoxication from anything but alcohol.
“There’s lots of signs and symptoms that we look for,” Medlicott said. “There’s seven drug categories that the drugs will fall under. Primarily we deal with people that are using opiates or narcotic analgesics, depressants or stimulants.”
Alcohol remains the most common depressant, but a range of prescription drugs can be found on the street, Medlicott said. One of the most common lately is potentially addictive Xanax, used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, he said.
“To be honest, the typical Xanax user tends to be more of the younger crowd,” said Medlicott, who also teaches drug recognition. “It’s a popular drug to pair with marijuana because they have offsetting effects. If you’re a marijuana user but don’t want some of the fidgetiness it can cause or anxiety it can induce, they’ll try to pair Xanax with it.”
Cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription Aderrall are common stimulants, he said.
Meth “still has an effect on our community,” Medlicott said. “It’s still out there. I don’t work for the Drug Task Force, so I don’t know what quantities it’s moving around in. I switched over to the day shift a couple years ago, and working days I didn’t run into it as much.”
As a field training officer, Medlicott is assigned to have new officers beside him for five weeks of their four-phase field training regimen. It’s a good fit, he said.
“I’m kind of in that Goldilocks period,” Medlicott said. “You’ve now learned enough, you’ve seen enough, you know how to handle nearly every situation you get called to. You’re not burnt out or anything, you’re still excited about doing the job.”
Medlicott’s “courage, knowledge, empathy and trustworthy nature” are assets, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Police Chief Tanya Schwartz wrote.
“We’ve been able to weather that storm pretty well,” Medlicott said. Scheduling changes have allowed officers to isolate if needed and keep the patrol ranks at full strength, he said.
“I can only think of a handful” of COVID-19 cases in the department, Medlicott said. “We’ve done all the proper procedures on our end as far as wearing PPE when interacting with the public and social distancing” and working with people by phone when possible, he said.
Other consequences of COVID-19? Medlicott said masks make it harder to identify some criminal suspects on security camera footage and harder to talk to people.
“It’s surprising how much of our verbal communication is also based on the sight of somebody’s mouth,” he said. “You’d be surprised how many times we’re not sure what somebody’s saying at first just because of the mask covering their mouth.”
