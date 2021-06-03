table

As a patriotic Memorial Day tribune, Starbucks store manager Jong Lee requested assistance from the Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post to set up a POW/MIA memorial table at his Eagan Starbucks, 2040 Cliff Road. The memorial table is meant to remember and honor all the POW/MIAs who remain unaccounted for in all the nation’s conflicts. Dan Seanoa of the Eagan Post provided guidance and assisted Jong to set up the patriotic memorial table for the 2021 Memorial Day.

