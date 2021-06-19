Farmington wins its first state baseball championship
Farmington scored four runs in its first two state baseball tournament games and found a way to turn them into two victories.
That sent the Tigers to Target Field for the first time on Friday. They were newcomers, but they batted like they were right at home. The Tigers sent baseballs to all corners of the Minnesota Twins’ home ballpark in defeating Park of Cottage Grove 12-10 in the Class 4A championship game.
How wild was it? By the time three innings were complete, it was the highest-scoring title game in any enrollment class since 2002. Only two championship games in the history of a state tournament that started in 1947 have been higher-scoring.
When it was over, Farmington (21-6) had the first state baseball championship in school history and the second sports championship overall, to go with a softball title in 2017.
The Tigers scored three times in the first inning on a two-run single by Noah Drusch and an RBI single by Connor Weed.
The game was delayed for about 20 minutes in the top of the second when the home plate umpire was injured after after slipping on the grass as he moved into position to make a call. Shortly after the restart, Park scored two unearned runs on a throwing error.
A three-run double by Ethan Coyer in the bottom of the second appeared to return control of the game to Farmington as the Tigers’ lead increased to 6-2.
Not so fast. Park scored another run on a throwing error in the third, then three consecutive two-out RBI singles tied the game 6-6.
A single by Alex Berreth, sacrifice fly by Coyer and double by Garrett Meihofer to deep left-center brought in four runs and re-established Farmington’s lead at 10 -6.
RBI singles by Berreth and Coyer in the fourth and fifth pushed Farmington’s lead to 12-6. Coyer, who had missed 13 regular-season games because of an injury, drove in five runs in the title game before leaving in the fifth inning after being inadvertently kicked in the head on a pickoff attempt at second base.
Park (22-8) wasn’t done yet. The Wolfpack scored four runs in the top of the seventh and put the potential tying run on base before Weed caught a fly ball to right field to start the Tigers’ celebration.
Check back later for more about the state championship game.
