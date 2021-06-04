Trey Simonsen

The older you get the faster time goes.Take advantage of your younger years and always remember to follow your heart and passions. Turn negatives into positives and focus on what makes you happy. Congrats on your Graduation, we are so proud of who you've become! Love, Mom and Dad
