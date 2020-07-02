Rita Beyer Corrigan

Rita Beyer Corrigan is celebrating a big birthday this year and we are excited to be part of it! Born in Nebraska, Rita graduated with Art degrees from the College of St. Benedict and Iowa State University before marrying Don Corrigan and settling in Rosemount, Minnesota. She taught for decades at St. Joseph Catholic School before retiring and dedicating her time to painting, curating a brilliant garden, visiting with friends and family, and traveling north to Lake Superior for art workshops and camping with Don and their spoiled dogs. Don worked just down the street from Rita's school at Corrigan Electric. His old office has now been renovated into an art gallery space, called Corrigan Eclectic, which Rita is eager to open soon. We wish her many more incredible years of joy, happiness, and love with her abundant friends and beloved family! With love from all her children: Patrick, Kat, Thomas, Colleen and Kelleen

