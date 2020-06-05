Liv, Lulu, Livie Lu … Olivia, Really? Have we already gotten to high school graduation day? Dad and I remember the day you came home from the hospital; it was 9-11. We thought about how this would change your life. Now today, with CV-19, we think again how it will change your life. Yet you show us time and again your resilience and determination. You have overcome setbacks and made them moments of strength. You have celebrated achievements, academically and athletically, and made them moments of pride. Now it is time to take those lessons and achievements into your future and write the next chapter of your life! We are so proud of you! But can you do us a favor? Slow down how fast the next 18 years go! We love you!! Mom, Dad, Cole (and Finn)
