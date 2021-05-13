Local Author Publishes First Book

Luke Sheehan, a local author from Apple Valley, Minnesota, published his first book,“Curious Kingdoms”, which released on Amazon and Barnes and Nobel May 8th. It's a story which takes place with Sam, the very shy and timid main character, and his brother Hugo being thrown into a new world just after beginning Sam's first year of college. This world is war torn between three kingdoms, with one seeking a very specific soul which could upturn the balance between the kingdoms forever. Sam will have to grow up quickly if he is to survive in this new and “curious” world. The beautiful character development and very interesting adventure makes this book a great summer read, and readers are excitedly waiting to see what will enfold in the second book.
Trending Now
-
Church wants to occupy former Apple Valley Menards space
-
Letter: District 194 School Board now supports ‘Black Lives Matter’
-
Kelly McDermott selected as next Kenwood Trail Middle School principal
-
Lakeville Area School District referendum passes
-
Lakeville's Alibi Drinkery owner says she's selling her restaurants
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.