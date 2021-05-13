Local Author Publishes First Book

Luke Sheehan, a local author from Apple Valley, Minnesota, published his first book,“Curious Kingdoms”, which released on Amazon and Barnes and Nobel May 8th. It's a story which takes place with Sam, the very shy and timid main character, and his brother Hugo being thrown into a new world just after beginning Sam's first year of college. This world is war torn between three kingdoms, with one seeking a very specific soul which could upturn the balance between the kingdoms forever. Sam will have to grow up quickly if he is to survive in this new and “curious” world. The beautiful character development and very interesting adventure makes this book a great summer read, and readers are excitedly waiting to see what will enfold in the second book.

