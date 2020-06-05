Katherine (Katie) M. Fecke

Shelly Carroll and Jeff Fecke are pleased to announce that their daughter, Katie, is graduating from Lakeville North High School, class of 2020. Katie has been active in Band, Youth in Government, and Speech; she has also been an officer for 2 years in both HOSA and Key Club. Katie will be attending the University of Minnesota Duluth in the fall, where she will major in Communications. Congratulations! Your parents and grandparents are proud of you! Continue to make the world a better place - we love you and we know you will!

