Joshua Nye, a 2009 graduate of Lakeville South High School recently earned his Doctor of Philosophy, Chemistry from Arizona State University. Nye is the son of Jim and Julie Nye, Lakeville. Nye attended North Dakota State University on a Presidential Scholarship award graduating in 2013. Nye's research at ASU revolved around analysis of biogeological water processes. Research papers include “A novel PARAFAC model for continental hot springs reveals unique dissolved organic carbon compositions” published in the Organic Geochemistry journal. Dr. Nye is beginning his professional career at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport MS which is slated to open Labor Day.

