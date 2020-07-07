Joshua Nye, a 2009 graduate of Lakeville South High School recently earned his Doctor of Philosophy, Chemistry from Arizona State University. Nye is the son of Jim and Julie Nye, Lakeville. Nye attended North Dakota State University on a Presidential Scholarship award graduating in 2013. Nye's research at ASU revolved around analysis of biogeological water processes. Research papers include “A novel PARAFAC model for continental hot springs reveals unique dissolved organic carbon compositions” published in the Organic Geochemistry journal. Dr. Nye is beginning his professional career at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport MS which is slated to open Labor Day.
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Gerry Dale Pomrenke
- 2 residential developments planned in Anoka
- A Fourth to remember
- Rosemount’s State of the City goes virtual
- Little Falls man injured in rollover near Pierz
- Cases among young people fuel COVID-19 spike in Edina
- Wayzata author’s latest book is a murder mystery set on Lake Minnetonka
- City to light night sky with fireworks
- Never closer, couple count their days together
- Dream deferred: Isanti's McCallum restarts Olympic quest
Images
Videos
Commented
- West fails to acknowledge what happened to George Floyd, human being (3)
- West Words had it right, not wrong (3)
- Anoka County sheriff says Minneapolis must 'live with the consequences' if it disbands Police Department (2)
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)
- City of Monticello Highlights Local Efforts in Race Equity (1)
- Valerie Susan (Johnson) Quiel (1)
- Column: We could be the next George Floyd (1)
- Leonard "Lenny" Wirtz (1)
- Whining about COVID doesn’t help (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.