Jeffrey Hart to be inducted in UND Aerospace Hall of Fame

Jeffrey Hart, Eagan resident, will be inducted in the UND Aerospace Hall of Fame on October 22, 2021. Jeff is a long time Eagan resident, Delta Airlines and former Northwest Airlines employee. He has created a fundraising group within Delta for Special Olympics and over the years has led the Delta group raising over a million dollars. Jeff has a passion for flying, and even though his career has been on the ground as a Customer Service manager, he is a pilot and spends much of his time in the air in his Cessna. His career has come full circle as he started at UND in the aviation program obtaining his pilot license. He was well trained with additional experience flying in the UND weather modification program. Jeff raised his family, along with his wife Karen, in Eagan. They have three sons and one daughter; Nick (Jacksonville, Fla.); Rebecca (Kilauea, Kauai, HI); Andrew (Mpls., MN), and William (Brooklyn, NY). Congratulations to Jeffrey Hart!!

