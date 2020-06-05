Jacob B. Simons

Congratulations on your RHS graduation! We could not be more proud! You have already achieved so many accomplishments, both academically and personally. You amaze us each and every day and are so proud of the young man you have become. These challenging times have shown your caring, thoughtful and selfless character, as you have taken it all in stride, and will make you stronger in the end. This is only the beginning of your incredible journey. You have a very bright future, and we wish you all the best at U of MN. We love you! Mom, Dad, Zach and Nick

