Congratulations!

United Recyclers Group Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce Claire Chumbley as a $2,000 Scholarship Award Winner for 2021. Claire is the daughter of David and Keri Chumbley. Keri is employed at AAA Auto Parts, a URG member located in Rosemount, MN. Claire graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rosemount High School and will be attending Loyola University Chicago in the fall, pursuing an Exercise Science degree on a pre-Physical Therapy track.

Load comments