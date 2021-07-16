Congratulations!

United Recyclers Group Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce Claire Chumbley as a $2,000 Scholarship Award Winner for 2021. Claire is the daughter of David and Keri Chumbley. Keri is employed at AAA Auto Parts, a URG member located in Rosemount, MN. Claire graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rosemount High School and will be attending Loyola University Chicago in the fall, pursuing an Exercise Science degree on a pre-Physical Therapy track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.