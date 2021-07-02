Robert and Sharon Hansen 50th Wedding Anniversary

Robert and Sharon (Ellerbusch) Hansen of Burnsville, MN will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2021. They were married on July 10th, 1971 at The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis, MN. They are a beautiful testimony of love and devotion. We are blessed to have them for our parents. Happy 50th Anniversary Mom and Dad! Much Love, your children and their families
