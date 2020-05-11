We are celebrating a "vintage" love for this golden couple. Happy 50th wedding anniversary to my wonderful parents! They met on the U of M campus, and were married three years later on May 9th, 1970. They've ridden through many adventures, and we can't wait to see what comes next! Whether they are "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay," or if Dad is still dancing with "My Girl," we know they'll have a great day together. Love, Matt, Beth, Amber and Alexandra
