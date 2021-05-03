May 7, 1971 A Golden Couple Half a century ago, they say, A wonderful marriage began that day, Two beautiful people joined as one, And worked together to make life fun. We celebrate now those fifty years, We raise our glasses and give three cheers, To partners in life both work and play, It's our honor to share your golden day! Congratulations on such an amazing achievement - we couldn't be more proud of you both. We love you - Brandi, Johnny, Matt, Melinda, Andrew, Emma, Jack, Teddy, Lillie, and Ben

