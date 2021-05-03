May 7, 1971 A Golden Couple Half a century ago, they say, A wonderful marriage began that day, Two beautiful people joined as one, And worked together to make life fun. We celebrate now those fifty years, We raise our glasses and give three cheers, To partners in life both work and play, It's our honor to share your golden day! Congratulations on such an amazing achievement - we couldn't be more proud of you both. We love you - Brandi, Johnny, Matt, Melinda, Andrew, Emma, Jack, Teddy, Lillie, and Ben
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.