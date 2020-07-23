Albert Drummer

After 56 years, Albert Drummer of Apple Valley will be retiring from Airframe & Powerplant Maintenance on July 31, 2020. Beginning his career by enlisting in the United States Air Force March 1964 serving in Vietnam and the Philippines. After completing his enlistment he returned home, Al began working for Pan American Airlines from 1968-1991. He then worked for Tower Airlines, American Airlines, Northwest Airlines, before finally retiring from Delta Airlines. Al earned the Charles Taylor Award for 50+ years in aviation, 1 of 50 in Minnesota. He looks forward to spending time with his wife Dorothy, sons, and 10 grandchildren.

