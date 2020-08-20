Thomas Skoro, who earned All-State honors in pitching the Wayzata High baseball team to the state Class 4A title in 2016, has transferred from the University of Missouri to the University of Minnesota.
“I chose Minnesota because I truly believe it is the best fit for me,” Skoro said. “I am blown away by the impressive program and reputation the coaching staff has built. Additionally, Minnesota is not only my home, but a place with a rich history of baseball, not to mention the great education the University provides. I am so excited to end my college baseball career as a Gopher.
The college season was abbreviated in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Skoro pitched well in two appearances for the Missouri Tigers. He didn’t allow an earned run and held opposing hitters to a .182 batting average.
Skoro had a 10-1 record with an earned run average of 1.41 in his senior season at Wayzata. The left-handed power pitcher had 95 strikeouts in 69 innings. For his career at Wayzata High, Skoro finished 15-3 and made the All-Lake Conference team in his junior and senior years. Out of high school, he signed with Kansas State University, but instead started his collegiate career with North Iowa Area Community College in 2018. As a sophomore in 2019, Skoro had 25 appearances, including 16 starts, and posted a two-year 10-6 record. He averaged 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Skoro was a three-sport athlete at Wayzata High. In addition to pitching for the baseball team, he was a football quarterback and hockey defenseman.
After high school, Skoro pitched for the Minnetonka Millers amateur team. In his season with the Millers, he had a 3-0 record with a 0.94 earned run average and 54 strikeouts in 38 innings. During that season he had a streak of 19 and 2/3 scoreless innings.
University of Minnesota head coach John Anderson is pleased to add Skoro to the Gopher pitching staff, especially after he lost Max Meyer and Minnetonka native Sam Thoresen to the pro ranks earlier this year.
“Our goal is to help Thomas finish his academic career in his hometown, while helping him achieve his athletic goals and develop him into an independent critical thinker who can leave the University and achieve great things after baseball. He has a tremendous amount of ability and will help our pitching staff absorb the losses felt by the Major League draft. He brings with him not only experience, but leadership to our pitching staff for 2021.”
Ty McDevitt, the Gophers pitching coach, said, “Thomas has proven he can get outs at the college level. He features a rising fastball in the upper 80s, complemented by quality secondary stuff that includes an impressive slider that he uses to command both sides of the plate. We expect him to provide veteran stability and leadership for our staff.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.