College football recruiters in the Midwest have their eyes on a set of twins from Wayzata High’s state Class 6A championship team.
Quarterback Tom Schmidt and his brother Matthew, who plays outside linebacker, are a package deal for whichever college procures their services.
“We are going to be roommates in college,” Tom said last week. “Our plan is to stay close to home. We haven’t made a final decision, but our two favorite schools are St. John’s University and Minnesota State University, Mankato.”
The Schmidt twins are identical, but not all that similar when it comes to football. Tom has played quarterback for most of his career, while Matt has played mostly outside linebacker and tight end. For those who can’t tell them apart, Tom has always worn No. 14 and Matt has always worn No. 23.
“Fourteen was my first football number in fourth grade,” Tom said. “And Matt wore 23. We went undefeated then with an 8-0 record.”
As they progressed up the line in the Wayzata program, the Schmidt twins weren’t always the stars of the team. In his junior year, Tom was the JV quarterback, and as a senior, he had to beat out another senior, Carter Tibbits, for the starting job. Matt was the starting JV tight end in his junior year, while also seeing some time at linebacker.
“I have always played wherever I was needed,” Matt said. “During my career, I think I have played everywhere but quarterback and corner back.”
Part of the magic of Wayzata’s 14-0 season last fall was the way the team moved the football. Christian Vasser rushed for more than 2,000 yards and carried the ball 49 times in the Trojans’ 35-20 win over Champlin Park in the state title game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“The one thing we were good at was playing as a team,” Matt said. “My favorite game was the state championship game - winning the state title with my brother.”
Matt played his best game of the season that night with 10 tackles, including three for losses.
Tom didn’t have many chances to pass in the title game with Vasser getting 49 carries, but he directed the attack for five touchdowns against a strong Champlin Park defense.
“Our game plan in the playoffs was hand the ball to Christian 40 times,” Matt said. “When coach [Lambert] Brown asked Tom to pass, he was ready. I would be on the sidelines screaming my head off whenever Tom made a big play. I had an opportunity to watch the best quarterback in the state every game last season.”
Tom’s quarterback ratings reflected his efficiency, as he routinely pushed those ratings past 150. It was not unusual to see him complete eight of nine or 10 of 12 passes in a game. He spread the ball around with a core group of receivers that featured Jacob Wildermuth, Daeshawn Bush and Luke Bodine.
“I give all the credit to our offensive line,” Tom said. “They allowed Christian to run and gave me time to get the pass off.”
During the coronavirus pandemic this spring, the twins have played a lot of catch with the football in their back yard.
“We played a lot of different sports growing up,” Tom said. “Baseball, basketball, lacrosse and, of course, football. At some point, you have to drop some of them. We played rec basketball during the winter and won the championship in the Southwest Suburban League.”
The twins played only a few games of soccer when they were first introduced to the sport.
“We got kicked out of games for being too aggressive,” Tom said. For that reason, football looked like a better alternative for them, so they signed up for tackle football as fourth-graders.
The twins’ older brother Nick lettered in lacrosse at Wayzata High and is now a junior at North Dakota State University.
After winning state in football last fall, the twins had time to reflect with their teammates at school.
“We have met most of our friends through sports,” Tom said. “We like hanging around with the guys from the team, reliving the highs and lows from last season.”
When the Schmidt brothers returned home after practices and games, there was often some offense vs. defense banter. With one twin on each side of the ball, parents Michael and Anne Schmidt could scarcely take a break during any of the games.
“We had a defense full of players,” Matt said. “My job was 10 times easier because of the guys out there with me. We rallied together as a group.”
Following each of the Trojans’ wins last fall, the Schmidt twins would jump and bang shoulder pads, but after the state championship game, Wayzata offensive lineman Graham Viggers blocked Matt’s path to Tom. “We kind of tackled each other,” Matt said. Naturally, Matt got the worst of that one. Viggers is 6-2 and 240 pounds, and Matt is 6 feet and 185 pounds. Once that collision was behind him, Matt hustled to find Tom.
Any college recruiting the Schmidt twins should know that they are good students, as well as winners on the football field.
“I am thankful that our parents stress academics,” Tom said. “We get A’s and B’s, mostly A’s.”
The fanfare of winning the state football title stuck with team members throughout the winter months. It seemed that everyone at the school knew the players and what positions they play.
“We believed we would win every game,” Matt said. “Our motto each week was 1-0 [meaning the Trojans would win the game that night].”
“We have found so much joy in playing football,” Tom said.
“Winning the state championship was one of the happiest moments of my life,” Matt observed. “I had never felt emotion like that before.”
