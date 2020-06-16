Patrick Weah, one of the most remarkable players in the history of Wayzata High boys soccer, has earned a full-ride Division I scholarship to play for St. Louis University this fall.
In only two seasons of prep soccer - his freshman and sophomore years - Weah scored a total of 35 goals and led the Trojans to a 38-1-5 record and the 2017 state Class AA title.
As a freshman and again as a sophomore, Weah was named All-Lake Conference and All-State. Injured for his entire junior season, Weah played club soccer during his senior year (2019).
Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas is gratified that Weah has earned a chance to play at the next level. Ever since the 1960s, St. Louis University has been a men’s soccer powerhouse.
“I think Patrick will do really well in college,”Duenas said recently. “The physical play will probably be the biggest adjustment for him, but it’s nothing he can’t handle. In my 12 years as head coach, this is the biggest scholarship a Wayzata player has received. When Mike Wager was head coach [prior to Duenas], Wayzata had quite a long list of Division I soccer players.”
During his two years with the Trojans, Weah was the key player on offense.
“In addition to scoring 18 goals as a freshman and 17 goals as a sophomore, Patrick was indirectly responsible for another 15-20 goals a season,” Duenas said. “He was always able to create good opportunities for his teammates.”
The 2017 Trojan state champions were an offensive juggernaut, scoring a total of 89 goals.
“In addition to scoring a lot, Patrick was a very likeable and respectful young man,” Duenas said. “He really wanted to bring a state championship to Wayzata, and he helped us accomplish that.”
