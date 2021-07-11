Wayzata’s former state Class AA tennis singles champion Nick Beaty has won a Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Award as captain at the University of Michigan.
Each of the teams in the Big Ten has a Sportsmanship Award winner, selected by coaches, site managers and umpires.
“It’s a nice award to receive,” Beaty said. “I have always tried to carry myself in a way that is appropriate and respectful. Coaches and officials notice. I am not perfect, but it is very important to me to maintain the integrity of the game.”
Jeff Prondzinski, who coached Beaty at Wayzata High, isn’t surprised that Beaty won the Sportsmanship Award.
“Nick is a great kid,” Prondzinski said. “The Sportsmanship Award is one of the best awards a player can win. When he played for Wayzata, he always encouraged his teammates. We have been fortunate to have great captains at Wayzata, who serve as role models for the younger players.”
Beaty is one of the Wayzata captains who never forgot his roots. “Nick is coming out to our tennis camp this week,” Prondzinski said.
Getting back to Beaty’s collegiate career, in addition to his exemplary sportsmanship, he had Michigan’s best singles record for 2021 (19-5). And in doubles he finished 11-6.
“My first couple years in the program, I didn’t get into the lineup,” said Beaty, who was state champion as a sophomore and state runner-up as a senior in his high school career with Wayzata. “I stayed patient and kept working and spent a lot of time in putting on more muscle.”
At 6-2 and 185 pounds, Beaty has more power than ever.
“My serve has gotten me out of a lot of jams,” he said. “Ninety percent of my game is serve and volley. It helps that I’m a lefty, whether I’m playing against a right-handed player or another lefty.”
Competing for a top-20 NCAA Division I team is challenging, Beaty noted.
“It’s really difficult, but also really fun,” he said. “There is high stress in the big matches, when the team’s season comes down to your match. Everyone on our team was a really good high school player, and once you are in the lineup, people are always coming for your spot.
“Experiencing success with your teammate is the most fun. Ohio State has a great tennis program, and we are neck-and-neck with them now. We beat them this year.”
In a 7-0 sweep against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this spring in Minneapolis, Beaty won his singles match 6-4, 6-4.
“That day was bittersweet because it was the last home tennis match for Minnesota,” Beaty said, referring to the fact that the Gopher tennis program succumbed to athletic budget cuts. “As a local person, I don’t understand it. You couldn’t ask for a better set-up than their team has at Baseline Tennis Center.”
Although Beaty was a senior captain at Michigan this year, he will again be eligible next year as a super senior, due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 exemption.
“I never thought I would be playing college tennis when I’m 24 years old,” he said. “I had a redshirt year when I first came into the program.”
Beaty looks at his captain’s role as a big responsibility.
“I know the program, the coaches and the expectations,” he said. “I learned a ton by being a captain.” He will begin graduate school in the fall.
While Beaty had success this season with a combined 30 wins in singles and doubles, Michigan excelled as a team with a 14-2 record for second place in the Big Ten standings. Overall, the Wolverines were 15-5 and qualified to play in the NCAA Tournament.
“Our team chemistry at Michigan is really special,” Beaty said. “
