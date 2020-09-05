Aidan McGoogan, senior forward and captain of the Wayzata High boys soccer team missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but now he’s back and that’s bad news for Trojan opponents.
In a game against Minnetonka Sept. 3 at Wayzata High Stadium, McGoogan scored the Trojans’ first two goals in a 3-0 victory. With the win Wayzata improved to 2-0-0 in Lake Conference play, while Minnetonka slipped to 2-1-0.
McGoogan was happy with his own performance and even happier with the team’s win over an arch rival.
“My knee feels great now, but I still wear a brace on it,” McGoogan said. “Minnetonka is always a tough opponent, but I think we wanted it more. We have a special group of boys, and out potential is endless.”
McGoogan’s first goal was a header off a well-placed corner kick by Matthew Hudson. The second goal was the result of a good run and a perfect cross from Charlie Kassmir.
“The second goal was important because Minnetonka had almost scored the equalizer,” McGoogan said.
Late in the game, with Minnetonka pressing the action, sophomore Joe Highfield scored Wayzata’s third goal. Ironically, Highfield is another player who missed last year with an injury.
Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas is pleased with any win over Minnetonka. The teams met twice last season, playing to 2-2 and 3-3 ties.
“I am pleased with everything about the game,” Duenas said. “The boys applied everything we talked about in practice.”
The focus in practice was defense, and understandably so since Minnetonka’s star attacker Dylan Olson had scored a total of 10 goals in his first two games this year. The Trojans bottled Olson up, double-teaming him whenever possible and taking his space away. The result was a scoreless night for the preseason high school All-American.
It would be an understatement to say that Wayzata’s first two victories this year are quality wins. In the opener on Aug. 27, the Trojans ended the 22-game winning streak of defending state Class AA champion Edina, 2-1.
“No team in the state has started the season with two harder games,” Duenas said. “That was great stuff tonight. I loved our effort.”
In addition to the goal scorers, Wayzata had significant contributions from its gritty back line. Right back Peter Melquist ate up a lot of real estate with his free kicks and throw-ins. Sophomore goalie Jack Roach came through with another great effort. He stopped two of Minnetonka’s three best chances with saves on hard shots by Jake Herbert near the end of the first half. The other best chance came in the second half when Olson made a good strike on a diving header, only to see the ball carom over the crossbar.
Wayzata and Minnetonka are both idle in Lake Conference play Thursday, Sept. 10. They will resume action Monday, Sept. 14, when Wayzata hosts Eden Prairie at 7:15 p.m. and Minnetonka hosts Edina at 5 p.m.
